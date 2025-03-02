Vineet Kumar Singh says he sits outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat when he's feeling low: ‘Yeh makaan nahi yeh himmat hai’

Vineet Kumar Singh is currently garnering praise for his performance in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava. In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, the actor talked about Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, and recalled how he used to sit outside Mannat during tough times. Vineet Kumar Singh recalls sitting outside Mannat when he used to feel low.

(Also Read: Not Kartik Aaryan, this actor was first approached to star opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi)

Vineet says Mannat is a symbol of hope

Vineet called Mannat a symbol of hope for people who dream of making it big in Mumbai and said, "Mannat sirf ek ghar nahi hai. Mannat hum jaison ke liye himmat hai. Mannat ek aisa pata hai jo batata hai ki iss shehar main aapka ek makaan ho sakta hai. Mannat is baat ka praman hai jo un sapne dekhne vaali aankhon ko ek hosla deta hai ki sapne haath pakadke rakhna. Yeh shehar jaadui shehar hai, najane kab kaun kahan mil jaaye aur aapki gaadi chal pade." (Mannat is not just a house. Mannat is courage for people like us. Mannat is an address that signifies that you too can have a home in this city. Mannat is proof that gives hope to those dreaming eyes, telling them to hold on to their dreams. This city is magical—you never know when, where, or how someone might cross your path, and your journey might just take off.)

Vineet recalls sitting outside Mannat when he felt low

He further added that he used to visit SRK's house whenever he felt low and said, "This is how I see things. Kayi baar aisa hua hai ki when I am feeling low, main Mannat ke bahar jaakar baith jaata hun, chai leta hun aur dekhta rehta hun. Main sochta yeh tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan yahan aake. Yeh makaan nahi yeh himmat hai. So I just go and feel it and then return. You feel low sometimes in life, so you have to figure it out." (This is how I see things. Many times, when I am feeling low, I sit outside Mannat, get a cup of tea, and just keep watching. I used to think that if Shah Rukh Khan could come here… This is not just a house, this is courage.)

About Chhaava

Chhaava has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office. Even in its second week, the film performed well and gave tough competition to new releases. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, among others in key roles.