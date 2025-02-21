Not Kartik Aaryan, this actor was first approached to star opposite Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan wasn't the first choice

In a recent interview with Digital Commentary, actor Vineet Kumar Singh revealed that he was initially approached for the part, which ultimately went to Kartik.

He said, “There was a Laxman Utekar film, which was written by a friend of mine. It came to me, so when my friend handed over the script to me, it didn’t seem like he was pitching it to me, but I thought maybe he was asking me to share feedback. I took a little time for it so they thought I was not interested in it. When I spoke to Laxman Utekar, I realised they wanted to offer me that film. I was so surprised. It was my bad luck that I thought it was solely for feedback as I have many friends who are writers, and we often share our scripts for feedback.”

Vineet added, “Sometimes, when you are close to someone, there is some awkwardness. Due to that, even he couldn’t tell me about it and just like that the opportunity slipped. The film was titled Luka Chuppi. Earlier, it was titled Mathura Lives. I was offered Kartik Aaryan’s role.”

Lukka Chuppi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, was directed by Laxman and written by Rohan Ghuge. It was released in 2019. Lukka Chuppi is a film about a couple who want to live together before they decide to say ‘I do’, and in the process, the two lie about being married to their families.

Vineet’s recent work

Vineet, who made his debut in 2002 with Pitaah, was most recently seen in the role of Kavi Kalash, a poet and a close friend of Sambhaji Maharajm in Chhaava. After the release of Chhaava, Vineet took to his social media handles to share a long post thanking his audience as well as the people associated with the film for finally recognising his work. He wrote, “After Chhaava I am positive that the audience who watched my earlier work and loved it too will not surprise me in person with this sweet question “Sir, if you don’t mind…AAPKA NAAM KYA HAI?”