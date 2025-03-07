Katrina Kaif admits to being ‘naive’ in her early days in the film industry: ‘I had so much belief’

Actor Katrina Kaif's filmography spans almost two decades. She rose to become one of the top female actors in the film industry, carving a name for herself despite coming from a family with no connections in the industry. But this self-belief is not something new for her; it dates back to the early days of her career. Katrina Kaif was only 18 when she began her career in the film industry.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif became candid on how she was ‘naive and innocent’ yet that didn't deter.

‘I was naive and innocent'

In the interview, Katrina was asked what advice she would give to her 13-year-old self. In response, the actor reflected, “There’s so much I could imbibe from my younger self. Looking back, I was 18 in such a massive industry with absolutely no connections. I was extremely naive and innocent, but I had so much belief. And you know what I didn’t have? Fear. I wasn’t perplexed by nagging doubts. The absence of fear and judgment was freeing. I think that’s something I would take back from my younger self.”

Typically, one looks back at their younger days with scrutiny. But Katrina Kaif's words reveal that, despite being young, her sense of belief was so steadfast that it had remained an inspiration for her twenty years later.

More about her work

Katrina Kaif's initial days of work were modelling, but she debuted in the industry with Boom in 2003. She was last seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in early 2024. In 2023, she reprised the beloved character of Zoya in Tiger 3, starring opposite Salman Khan.

