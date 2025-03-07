Katrina Kaif becomes Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara again, grooves with Mini Mathur’s daughter in unseen video

The last time that we witnessed Katrina Kaif on the silver screen was over a year ago. But even when she’s not winning hearts with her films, the actor manages to remain in the spotlight with her aura! Just yesterday, we showed our readers a video of Kat from her filmmaker friend Karishma Kohli’s pre-wedding festivity, which was doing the rounds of the internet. In this viral clip, the actor channelled her inner Kitto Bahu as she danced to Aditi Rao Hydari and Abhishek Bachchan’s song Sasural Genda Phool from the 2009 film Delhi-6. Today, we have got our hands on another unseen gem featuring Katrina! Katrina Kaif at Karishma Kohli's mehendi

This time, Katrina Kaif paid tribute to one of her most beloved characters of all time— the free-spirited Laila from Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 masterpiece Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor once again filled our hearts and minds with Laila’s positivity as she danced to the retro-pop track Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from ZNMD. For this cute dance performance at Karishma Kohli’s mehendi ceremony, Katrina was joined by her fellow bridesmaid Sairah, daughter of her good friend Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan. While Katrina looked stunning as ever in her periwinkle blue corset lehenga, Sairah was pretty in a pink lehenga with gold embroidery, paired with a gold blouse.

Soon after this video surfaced on social media, many fans showered love on Katrina, glad to see her burn the dance floor again. For instance, under one such video shared by another handle, an internet user shared, “Truly so happy to see her again dancing. ❤️,” whereas another fan gushed, “People vibe differently when they are genuinely happy, just plain simple happy. ❤️.” Meanwhile, another netizen rightfully stated, “Queen ❤️ we are obsessed with you 🥺.”

Katrina’s dance videos from Karishma’s pre-wedding festivities are making almost as much noise on the internet as her actor husband Vicky Kaushal’s sexy moves in Tauba Tauba did last year, when his film Bad Newz (2024) released. We are so ready for the two to come together onscreen now!