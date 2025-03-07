Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif becomes Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara again, grooves with Mini Mathur’s daughter in unseen video

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 07, 2025 12:13 PM IST

After Genda Phool, Katrina Kaif channels Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for another fun dance performance at Karishma Kohli’s mehendi

The last time that we witnessed Katrina Kaif on the silver screen was over a year ago. But even when she’s not winning hearts with her films, the actor manages to remain in the spotlight with her aura! Just yesterday, we showed our readers a video of Kat from her filmmaker friend Karishma Kohli’s pre-wedding festivity, which was doing the rounds of the internet. In this viral clip, the actor channelled her inner Kitto Bahu as she danced to Aditi Rao Hydari and Abhishek Bachchan’s song Sasural Genda Phool from the 2009 film Delhi-6. Today, we have got our hands on another unseen gem featuring Katrina!

Katrina Kaif at Karishma Kohli's mehendi
Katrina Kaif at Karishma Kohli's mehendi

This time, Katrina Kaif paid tribute to one of her most beloved characters of all time— the free-spirited Laila from Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 masterpiece Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor once again filled our hearts and minds with Laila’s positivity as she danced to the retro-pop track Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from ZNMD. For this cute dance performance at Karishma Kohli’s mehendi ceremony, Katrina was joined by her fellow bridesmaid Sairah, daughter of her good friend Mini Mathur and filmmaker Kabir Khan. While Katrina looked stunning as ever in her periwinkle blue corset lehenga, Sairah was pretty in a pink lehenga with gold embroidery, paired with a gold blouse.

Soon after this video surfaced on social media, many fans showered love on Katrina, glad to see her burn the dance floor again. For instance, under one such video shared by another handle, an internet user shared, “Truly so happy to see her again dancing. ❤️,” whereas another fan gushed, “People vibe differently when they are genuinely happy, just plain simple happy. ❤️.” Meanwhile, another netizen rightfully stated, “Queen ❤️ we are obsessed with you 🥺.”

Katrina’s dance videos from Karishma’s pre-wedding festivities are making almost as much noise on the internet as her actor husband Vicky Kaushal’s sexy moves in Tauba Tauba did last year, when his film Bad Newz (2024) released. We are so ready for the two to come together onscreen now!

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On