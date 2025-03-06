Katrina Kaif channels Kitto Bahu vibe, dances to Sasural Genda Phool at friend’s wedding; fans say ‘Vicky Kaushal won’

Science and popular belief suggests that when a person is in love, they naturally glow. While we don’t know how true that is, lately actor Vicky Kaushal has been getting all the credit for his glowing wife Katrina Kaif. When fans are not praising him for being the reason behind the glow, they are gushing over how he has won at life, which we totally agree! Take Katrina’s latest viral video, for instance. The Bollywood beauty casually dropped jaws across the internet as she danced with her girl gang at a friend’s pre-wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif dancing at a friend's wedding

In this viral video, Katrina Kaif looks like a true Indian beauty as she dances to Aditi Rao Hydari and Abhishek Bachchan’s iconic song Sasural Genda Phool from the 2009 film Delhi-6. According to buzz, the actor’s best friend Karishma Kohli is getting married and this was reportedly her sangeet ceremony. Dressed in a periwinkle corset blouse and lehenga with her hair styled in natural waves, Katrina is fully channelling her inner Kitto Bahu in this endearing and wholesome video. For jewellery, the actor opted for long dangler earrings and nothing around the neck, keeping it classy. Her dance moves are simple yet elegant with a constant smile on her flawless face.

Just like us, fans can’t get enough of Katrina in this traditional and wholesome avatar. Gushing over her, crediting her happily married life yet again, one social media user pointed out, “This called real glow after marriage... happiness and freedom in her face…,” whereas another fan claimed, “The way she is enjoying her married life ❤️.” A comment read, “Vicky won his life 🙂,” while another internet user agreed and wrote, “Vicky won his life🥰.”

Well, it is always a delight to see Katrina Kaif dance. We are sure many fans will be watching this video on repeat today.