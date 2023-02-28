Sandhya Mridul on Naseeruddin Shah's reaction to their Taj Divided by Blood scenes: 'He would say thank God I don't...'

Sandhya Mridul plays Jodha Bai in the upcoming show Taj: Divided By Blood and she has been paired opposite Naseeruddin Shah, who essays the role of Akbar in the show directed by Ajay Singh and Vibhu Puri. Recalling the time when she shot with Naseer for the romantic scenes in the show, Sandhya has said he'd often joke about her age. (Also read: Sandhya: Naseeruddin Shah corrected people's Urdu during Taj Divided by Blood)

Sandhya's Taj:Divided by Blood also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Dharmendra, Taha Shah Badussha and Shubham Kumar Mehra in important roles.

Talking about her role, Sandhya told ETimes, "Akbar and Jodha have a nice camaraderie, they both have a warmth between them. Akbar has a relationship with and also loves Jodha. They are also friends and Akbar asks for a piece of advice from Jodha as well. I cannot say they have a sensuality between them but there is affection between them and the audience will see a very nice equation between them. I was very comfortable working with Naseer sir."

She added, “He always joked when I came in front of him like he always used to say, 'Oh My God! this girl looks too young, Sandhya Mridul do you ever age? Thank god! I don't have many romantic scenes with this girl.' He was very fond of me but he used to always joke. Naseer sir has a great sense of humour and so do I. So even if there was a little discomfort during the scene, he used to just joke. He used to say, ‘iske baal toh safed kar diye hote, she can play my daughter (should’ve dyed her hair, she looks young enough to play my daughter)'. So he would comment and we all would laugh. So there was no discomfort because he makes his co-star very comfortable.”

Sandhya was most recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav that also featured Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

Taj: Divided by Blood is said to be inspired by true events, and revolves around Akbar and the blood battle between his sons for the Mughal throne. It is a 10-part family drama series and is set to release on ZEE5 on March 3.

