Sangram Singh reacts to Payal Rohatgi saying he should find someone else as she can't get pregnant: 'I can only laugh'

Sangram Singh has reacted after his fiancee Payal Rohatgi made an emotional confession to the audience from inside the reality TV show Lock Upp. Payal had broken down as she spoke to the camera about her not being able to get pregnant despite repeated efforts. Payal had also said that this is the reason behind the delay in her and Sangam's marriage. Also Read| Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi breaks down on not being able to get pregnant, says Sangram Singh 'deserves his own kids'

Sangram Singh, who had recently visited the captivity-based reality show and told Payal that he wants to marry her as soon as she is out, said that the most important thing for him is the love between them. He also noted that he and Payal have the option of surrogacy and adoption to have kids. It comes after Payal said on Lock Upp, "I can't get pregnant. We are trying since 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren).’ I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can't have kids, he deserves to have his own kids."

Sagram told ETimes, "Payal is a very brave girl. I am proud of her. Yes, her IVF failed and the doctors told her that she won't be able to conceive. But, so what? What is most important is that we love each other as we are. Tomorrow, the same problem I could have had; maybe I was unable to produce kids. Would Payal have left me then? Certainly not. Yes, she did tell me that I should start looking for someone else to marry and have kids of my own, but I could only laugh at what she suggested. We are together and we shall remain together forever."

Sangram added, "Are people who have kids all happy? Kya kar liya hai un logone ne jinke bachche hain? (What have they achieved) Are they superior? So what's the big deal about kids? Love between partners is important and that's all that matters. I would love to bring up a child who is yearning for love. And, I just hope that Payal's statement is primarily seen as a message to all couples who cannot have a biological child. Still in many villages in our country, couples separate from each other to marry someone else in pursuit of having a biological child."

Sangram added that he and Payal have discussed going for surrogacy, but they are considering adoption as their first option. He also shared that they had tried IVF and were planning to get married around the same time. Sangram noted that he is still planning for a July wedding with Payal as he had said earlier.

Payal is currently seen on Lock Upp, which also features Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah.

