Sarita Joshi: OTT will affect TV shows if not now, maybe later

While most senior actors couldn’t step out of their homes due to the Covid-19 guidelines, last year, Sarita Joshi, made the most of her time and shot for a web show, Metro Park season 2. Talking about the “new experience”, and her first acting project with daughter Purbi Joshi, she says, “I was supposed to fly to the US to shoot for season 2 but shooting at home, too, was fun. While the role wasn’t demanding but it was challenging to get the lines right and match the timing over video calls. The energy of a set always helps in a performance and we had to make do without one. This was the only acting I did in the whole year since the lockdown. I got a few ads but as I am 79, I was conscious and didn’t want to step out of the house due to Covid-19.”

The Padma Shri actor is glad to be getting good work and says she doesn’t mind a shorter role “but the character has to be memorable”. “I like to enjoy acting and want to enjoy being onscreen. I was happy that I got great offers and characters in my career. I appreciate myself a lot when I see my work on screen and only then I realise how I performed. I feel when you make an effort for a character, then it turns out well,” says the veteran, who was seen as the matriarch in the TV drama, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (BBAB).

“After BBAB, people loved me in the serious role and everyone started calling me Baa (laughs). But the drawback was that they thought I could only do serious and dramatic roles. I had done a lot of comedy characters in theatres,” she adds.

Joshi is delighted about debuting on OTT with Metro Park season 2, and feels OTT has paved the path for many actors. “Hamara kya hota agar OTT nahin hota. Naye zamane ke saath, yeh zaroori hai. Now, there are so many more opportunities for actors. OTT will affect TV shows, if not now, maybe later. Instead of watching a TV show that keeps stretching stories for five years, a web show with multiple seasons is better form of storytelling. Youngsters in villagers might not have too much money but they don’t shy away from tablets or smart phones,” she signs off.

The recipient of many prestigious awards, Joshi was awarded the Padma Shri recipient last year but due to the pandemic, the ceremony was cancelled. “I feel sad that I couldn’t go for the award ceremony due to Covid but hope the function happens soon. I can’t wait to receive my award from our honourable President,” she says with a beaming smile.