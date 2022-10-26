Sayani Gupta on Four More Shots Please shoot: ‘Had to get haircuts every week’

Actor Sayani Gupta has said that she had to cut her hair every week while shooting Four More Shots Please. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the actor talks about her experience of working on the third season of the show and her equation with the co-stars. (Also read: Four More Shots Please 3 brings more drama as new love interests make entry)

Talking about challenges she faced on the show, Sayani said, “The biggest challenge all of us had was that we went through two Covid-19 waves. And, to still come back on set, and have that faith and get back to work that was a challenge. We went through so much as humanity and as individuals - so to mentally be there (on sets) and feel good about what we were doing, that was a big challenge. And, not just Covid-19, we went through a war. In fact, we shot in Italy right after the war.”

Sayani added, “Bani's hair colour changes through the show but I got stuck in a short haircut. My hair grows quick so I had to get haircuts every week.”

Talking about her character, Sayani said, “For Damini, it is the same s**t new day, with new mistakes. While Anjana is bringing things together, for Damini it is the opposite - things are slipping out of her hands and getting messier and shittier. Fundamentally, people do not change and we do not promise these girls have changed, evolution definitely, but not like Damini is a new person. She just has a new haircut and some new boys in her life.”

Asked to share about her best female buddies, Sayani said, “I have many buddies, from very different backgrounds and age groups. Some of us have 10-15 years of age gap but (we have) shared experience as women, we go through similar things. That is what brings us together - we are all career women, extremely opinionated and independent abut also propping each other up a lot. My girlfriends put out many stories, not in a fake way, and being great listeners to one another. And I am extremely thankful for them.”

