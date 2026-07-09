See You at Work Tomorrow review: Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun's office romance proves less drama can mean more heart

See You Tomorrow At Work

Cast: Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon and Won Gyu Bin.

Director: Cho Eun Sol

Rating: ★★★



See You at Work Tomorrow review: A simple romance that gets almost everything right (Prime Video)

There was a time when workplace romances were everywhere in K-dramas. Office cubicles gave us butterflies, CEOs somehow became dream men, and late-night overtime almost always turned into love stories. Shows like King the Land, Romance Is a Bonus Book, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Business Proposal made the genre impossible to resist. Then came the wave of thrillers, revenge dramas and action-heavy series, pushing these softer romances to the sidelines. Only a few like Love Scout, Typhoon Family and Filing for Love have sort of left a mark in the last year. That's why See You at Work Tomorrow feels like such a refreshing watch. Six episodes in, the tvN drama doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it reminds you why workplace romances became comfort viewing in the first place.

Plot and story so far

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Set inside Saeum Electronics in Seoul, See You at Work Tomorrow follows Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), a product planner who is completely burnt out by both work and life. Eight months after being ghosted by her long-time boyfriend Cho Ga Eul (Choi Kyung Hoon) just as she was about to propose, she has given up on love and simply counts down the hours until she can leave the office. Her routine changes when she meets Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), the company's brilliant but intimidating team leader, nicknamed the "Three-No-Man" because he never smiles, lacks people skills and never apologises.

The two first clash over a faulty refrigerator project, but Si Woo soon recognises Ji Yoon's talent and asks her to join his new task force. Encouraged by his quiet support and exhausted by her toxic manager, she takes the leap. As they work together, mutual respect slowly grows. Si Woo makes sure Ji Yoon gets credit for her ideas, while she finally begins to heal from her past. She also closes the door on her relationship with Ga Eul when he tries to win her back. Meanwhile, in another storyline running simultaneously, Ji Yoon's friend No Ah (Kang Mina) struggles after her boyfriend cheats on her following seven year relationship, only to find an unexpected source of comfort in the younger man, Lee Jae In (Won Gyu Bin).

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{{^usCountry}} By episode six, Ji Yoon realises she has fallen for Si Woo, only to hear that he plans to return to the US after the project ends. Fearing another heartbreak, she leaves the team. During a company glamping trip, she finally admits why, and Si Woo responds, “Then tell me not to go.” Soon after, he rescues her from the company showroom and finally confesses, “All of my kindness toward you was romantic interest.” The episode ends on a heartwarming note as Ji Yoon asks him to stay in Korea, he immediately agrees, the two share their first kiss, and it is revealed that Si Woo had already decided to stay even before she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By episode six, Ji Yoon realises she has fallen for Si Woo, only to hear that he plans to return to the US after the project ends. Fearing another heartbreak, she leaves the team. During a company glamping trip, she finally admits why, and Si Woo responds, “Then tell me not to go.” Soon after, he rescues her from the company showroom and finally confesses, “All of my kindness toward you was romantic interest.” The episode ends on a heartwarming note as Ji Yoon asks him to stay in Korea, he immediately agrees, the two share their first kiss, and it is revealed that Si Woo had already decided to stay even before she asked. {{/usCountry}}

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Movie Review See You at Work Tomorrow web series review 3/5 See You at Work Tomorrow follows burnt-out employee Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun), whose life changes when she begins working with her cold but dependable team leader Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), leading to an unexpected office romance. Director Cho Eun Sol Cast Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon and Won Gyu Bin. Verdict See You at Work Tomorrow has turned into a genuinely comforting watch. It focuses on everyday office life, honest conversations and two people finding their way back to love after carrying the weight of past heartbreak.

What works

Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun carry the drama with ease. Their chemistry is build on the little moments like sharing the ride to work, checking in on each other after a long day or simply sitting together in comfortable silence. Those scenes make it easy to root for them from the start. The show also patiently handles Ji Yoon's heartbreak. Instead of rushing her into another relationship, the story allows her to process the end of a long-term romance. Her hesitation, self-doubt and gradual willingness to open up again all feel believable, which makes the romance even more rewarding.

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The office itself feels like a real workplace rather than just a backdrop for flirting. The frustrating managers, endless meetings and pressure to deliver all add to the story without taking over it. And thankfully, it doesn't stretch misunderstandings for episodes. The characters actually talk to each other, clear the air and move forward, which is refreshing in a romance.

What does not work

The first thing that feels off is the opening credits. The AI-generated visuals stand out immediately, but not in a good way. For a tvN and Studio Dragon drama, both known for putting together memorable title sequences, the opening feels surprisingly flat. Considering how the show is, an animated or thoughtfully designed sequence would have been a much better fit.

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The supporting cast is another area where the drama loses some steam. Apart from the main couple and the second leads, most characters don't get enough to do. They appear when the story needs them but rarely leave much of an impression. It doesn't take away from Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun's romance, which remains the show's biggest strength, but the world around them could have felt a little more alive.

Verdict

Six episodes in, See You at Work Tomorrow has turned into a genuinely comforting watch. It focuses on everyday office life, honest conversations and two people finding their way back to love after carrying the weight of past heartbreak. The romance feels easy, the humour lands when it needs to, and the emotional moments never feel forced. If you've had a tiring day and just want to watch something that leaves you smiling by the end of an episode, this drama does exactly that.