Sex Education 4 first look: Schitt's Creek star Daniel Levy joins cast, Otis and Maeve yet to unite

Netflix has finally shared an update on the return of hit web series Sex Education with season four. The streaming platform had recently announced the renewal of the series and now Primetime Emmy Award winner Daniel Levy is also a part of the cast. The Schitt's Creek actor-creator is seen sitting alongside Emma Mackey's Maeve in a new still. Also read: Sex Education: What's next for Otis and Maeve in season 4? Asa Butterfield has this prediction

Netflix shared a short clip teasing the new Sex Education season and captioned it, "Can't imagine a better announcement to start the long weekend - #SEXEDUCATION RETURNS FOR SEASON 4!" The clip shows Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Ruby (Mimi Keene) chilling together when the latter walks out. The clip is soon followed by a glimpse of Maeve, standing besides her tutor (Daniel Levy).

A fan reacted to the clip, “Waittt Otis and Ruby are back together this season???” Another said, “O my God.... O my God.... O my God finally it's happening.”

Netflix also raised curiosity among the viewers by sharing a collage of Maeve and Otis's complicated relationship in the last seasons. Will they finally unite in the new season remains to be seen. “Better they be together in S4,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “Soo cute together,” wrote another.

Will Otis and Maeve unite in Sex Education 4?

According to Variety, Daniel Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college. As Moordale Secondary shuts down, Otis and his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) will be seen trying to adjust themselves at a new college - Cavendish Sixth Form College.

The portal reports about the plot, “There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam (Connor Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.”

All from Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie to Samantha Spiro will be returning for the season four, with quite a few new entrants as well. Among them will be Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

