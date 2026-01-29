Shabad Reet Aur Riwaaz trailer: Surinder Vicky wants son Mihir Ahuja to sing, leave football in coming-of-age tale

Set against the evocative backdrop of Punjab, Shabad follows the journey of Ghuppi Singh, a 16-year-old boy living with a chronic stammer, who harbours dreams that stand in stark contrast to his family's deeply rooted legacy. His father, Harminder Singh, a respected Ragi singer who also navigates the corporate world, expects Ghuppi to carry forward the sacred tradition of devotional music. However, Ghuppi discovers his true sense of freedom and self-expression not in hymns, but on the football field.

Shabad Reet Aur Riwaaz trailer : The hard-hitting trailer of the new series, Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz has been released. Starring Kohrra star Surinder Vicky and The Archies star Mihir Ahuja as father and son, the coming-of-age drama follows a father who wants his son to carry on his legacy and become a singer, despite his son having a stammer. The show premieres on Zee5 on February 6.

As generational tensions rise and emotional fault lines deepen, Shabad explores the conflict between legacy and aspiration, inheritance and individuality, read a press note. Ghuppi struggles to maintain his passion for football after his father forces him to practice and sing, while other relatives taunt him about his legacy.

What Mihir said Speaking about his character, Mihir Ahuja shared, "Ghuppi is one of the most vulnerable and honest characters I've played. His stammer isn't just a speech condition--it reflects everything he struggles to express - fear, desire, ambition, and the need to be accepted. Shabad captures that pivotal moment in every young person's life when you're torn between being a good child and being true to yourself. I hope audiences see their own silent battles reflected in Ghuppi's journey."

Suvinder Vicky added, "Harminder is a father shaped by faith, discipline, and the fear of losing legacy. He truly believes he's doing what's best for his son, even when his love turns into pressure. What moved me about Shabad is that it doesn't villainise parents--it shows how unspoken emotions and unrealised dreams influence our actions. This story is deeply rooted, emotional, and reflective of many Indian households."

Director Ameet Guptha remarked, "Shabad is a story about listening--to children, to parents, and to the silence that exists between them. It explores how love, when intertwined with expectation, can become pressure, and how empathy can heal what authority cannot."