Shahana Goswami on unlocking mode: There’s lots of anxiety, it’s a difficult virus to work around

Actor Shahana Goswami feels the fear that comes out of the bad memories of the Covid-19 crisis is natural, but says one has to overcome it with hope and faith.
By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Lately, actor Shahana Goswami has been entertaining audiences through web shows, The Last Hour, and Bombay Begums.

As the country moves towards unlocking mode, with Covid-19 cases subsiding, there’s also a sense of anxiousness sweeping along with a sigh of relief. This is what actor Shahana Goswami is also experiencing, and is clutching onto to her optimistic belief to get through with it.

“There’s a lot going on for a lot of people. At a personal level, I’ve also been out of Mumbai recently, to be with a close friend who just lost his mother,” Goswami reveals, adding, “So, everybody is going through tragedies, a lot of anxiety, worry, and this is a part of how life is right now”.

Going forward, resuming work and regaining a feeling of normalcy in the pandemic-era has to be done with a lot of caution, but not fear.

The 35-year-old explains, “One just has to be careful. I believe in keeping the faith. I’m somebody who, come what may, believe in holding in love, and holding trust and faith in my heart because that’s all there is to do during these times. Other things aren’t in our control.”

About stepping out to shoot once things start in full swing, the actor shares she while she’s not scared for herself, she’s aware that “it’s kind of a difficult virus to understand and work around”.

However, The Last Hour and Bombay Begums actor is sure that everybody is trying to be as responsible as possible. “I hope people would take the right measures and steps to ensure that things only start when we can be in a more controlled environment,” she adds.

That said, Goswami is not letting her “optimism and hope” go down with the current state of things. “I’m not scared. I feel that one has to also learn how to overcome the fear. Fear is natural and absolutely normal in this situation. But, one has to be able to go through that fear and come out with hope and faith,” she ends.

