Shamita Shetty reveals what irritates her the most about Raqesh Bapat, gets trolled by him. Watch

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat came together for an Instagram live session on Sunday, during which they answered fan questions about their bond, among other things. The two developed feelings for each other on Bigg Boss OTT, which they were finalists of.

One of the questions asked to Shamita was to name the habit of Raqesh that she finds the most irritating. Before she could answer, he joked, “Everything, I think.” She said, “I think you drink way too much tea. Way too much. You need to cut down some of the tea.”

Raqesh assured Shamita that he will reduce his intake of tea but not before trolling her for her tea-making skills. “I don’t want to have black tea,” he teased. She replied, “I know how to make that adrak wali chai (tea with ginger in it), okay! With all those 1,001 masalas that go in. Just to let you know. I have made it once also for you. Naam kharab karke rakh diya tumne mera (You have defamed me).”

Shamita will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Raqesh said that he is still in the process of thinking about whether he wants to be a part of the show. He also said that even if he is not inside the Bigg Boss house with her, he will support her from the outside. “I will be her army outside, one-man army. #Shamita’sTribe,” he said.

Raqesh and Shamita were a ‘connection’ on Bigg Boss OTT and made headlines for their hugs, kisses and displays of affection. They developed feelings for each other on the show and have talked about wanting to explore their relationship now that they're outside.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh said that he and Shamita are not officially dating, as of now. “Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better. Let’s see, que sera sera. I don’t want to rush into anything and I am sure she also feels the same,” he said.