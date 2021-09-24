Shamita Shetty’s mother supports Raqesh Bapat as he hits back at ‘henpecked husband’ comment: ‘You are for real’

Shamita Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, has come out in support of Raqesh Bapat after he reacted to Kashmera Shah’s comment calling him a ‘henpecked husband’. Raqesh called himself ‘caring’ and said that he believes in making his woman feel special.

A fan page shared Raqesh’s response to Kashmera’s remark. Commenting on the post, Shamita’s mother wrote, “Raqesh - You are who you are... you are for real... That’s all that matters - well said.”

Sunanda Shetty defended Raqesh Bapat.

Earlier this month, looking at Raqesh and Shamita’s bond on Bigg Boss OTT, Kashmera tweeted that it appeared as though he was set to become a ‘henpecked husband again’. Slamming her, his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don’t make loose comments. Peace out.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh said about Kashmera’s comment, “I don’t have to react. I will say to each his own. If she felt that I was henpecked, I would say that I was probably the most caring husband, it’s not being henpecked. I like to treat my woman in a special way.”

“Insaan ka sar jaise kehte hai do hi logon ke saamne jhukta hai - maa ke saamne aur biwi ke saamne. Jhuko toh achchi baat hai (A man bows down only in front of two people - his mother and his wife. And it is good to bow down). You have to make your partner feel special and there is nothing wrong in it. If that is labelled as henpecked, then okay, I am henpecked, I don’t care about it,” he added.

Shamita and Raqesh grew close on Bigg Boss OTT and were often seen exchanging hugs and kisses. When Sunanda came on the show, she showered praise on Raqesh and told him, “You are the gentleman in the house, doing very well, playing yourself. You don’t have to scream to be heard. I love that quality that one retains. You don’t have to be anything else, just be yourself.”