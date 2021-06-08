Sharib Hashmi on The Family Man 2 controversy: Creative freedom should not be snatched from us

The much touted web series, The Family Man 2, courted controversy as many have raised objections that it shows Tamilians in a negative light and even demanded a ban on the show. Actor Sharib Hashmi, who plays a prominent role in the series, laments how such things thwart creative process.

“I don’t really understand why we have to view it as an objectionable. We should not reach a place where creative freedom is snatched from us,” he tells us, adding, “I don’t want to see creative people thinking that if we write this there would be a problem, what if we end up offending someone. If that is what plays in their mind, then that person won’t be able to do justice to the story, the subject and the process of creativity.”

The espionage series also stars actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni, and has been getting good response from the audiences since its release last week.

The 45-year-old says that it’s important for audience to trust the makers of the show and their judgement. Here, he mentions The Family Man makers Raj Nidioru and Krishna DK and says, “They are very responsible filmmakers and aware that the subject is tricky. They have researched a lot, put in a lot of hard work and worked on the script for years. They didn’t just create this to stir a controversy.”

Hashmi, who has become a household name for his character JK Talpade from the series, further reveals that there were Tamilians involved in the creative process, so that there was no misrepresentation of any community.

“They vetted to make sure that there was nothing objectionable in the series. Even the OTT platform (where the series released) was very cautious and strict, and they have their self-regulation policy in place. We don’t have any intention to hurt any region, community or religion,” asserts the actor.

He also calls for a certain balance wherein the filmmakers as well as the audiences can work in tandem.

“Harr baat par offend nahi hona hai. People started raising objections to our show even before they watched it. I request everyone to act responsibly and not create controversies before even watching a series or a film. You can make your judgment post that,” concludes the actor.