Sharib Hashmi: The voice of a maker should not be drowned under censorship on OTT

He has worked extensively on OTT, playing JK in the web show franchise The Family Man, Scam 1992, Asur to name a few. And the one thing he supports is no censorship on this medium. What he is okay with though is cutting down on strong language and unnecessary nudity.

“Mere hisaab se jo thode bahaut log self censorship karenge, voh achha bhi hai. One should be a bit responsible as well. But the freedom of filmmakers should not be snatched away, that is very important. The voice which a maker has should not get drowned under censorship. That is my only concern. Baaki gaaliyaan kam kar do, nudity kam kar do, mujhe koi problem nahi hai. In fact, if that happens, it is good,” says the 45-year-old, who has joined the cast of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

He gives the example of his own show. “We didn’t have any unnecessary elements in TFM. Even the abuses, were very limited and natural which would be given by anyone in such situations, not over the top. Zabardasti ka har dialogue mein gaaliyaan nahi de rahe the,” says the actor.

It depends on the maker, how much they are willing to let go, Hashmi feels. “Raj and DK, who directed TFM were very responsible filmmakers. Like for instance, there was a controversy right before the release of the series (around depiction of Tamilian community) They based the entire background of the second season after intensive research. Aisa nahi ki kuchh bhi script likh di. Similarly, aisa kuchh bhi nahi kar sakte jisse koi community hurt ho,” he says.