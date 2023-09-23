Shark Tank India Season 3 kicks off shoot, fans want Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal back

The third season of the TV reality show Shark Tank India has kicked off shoot. While some Sharks were confirmed to return for the new season, fans want Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal to make their comeback too. (Also Read: Namita Thapar breaks silence after people spotted non veg in her barbeque post: ‘I’m a vegetarian by choice’)

Shark Tank India S3 kicks off shoot

The official Instagram handle of Shark Tank India posted pictures from the sets of Season 3 with those returning as Sharks: Namita Thapar (CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho).

The Sharks were seen decked in colourful power suits and gowns, and posing with each other in pictures and even a selfie.

The caption of the post read, “Lights (light emoji) Camera (camera emoji) Sharks (shark emoji). The Shark Tank India Season 3 shoot begins! We welcome the Sharks @anupammittal.me, @boatxaman, @namitathapar, @vineetasng, and @amitjain_cardekho for the first schedule. Stay tuned for more Shark reveals and exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV.”

Fans want Ashneer and Peyush back

Instead of showing excitement for the update on Season 3, fans overwhelmingly flooded the comment section of the Instagram post by demanding the return of former Sharks, Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart).

A user wrote, “BRING ASHNEER BACK (sad emoji).” Another commented, “Aree bhai abhi bolna matt ki peyush bansal iss season nahi hai (Don't tell me that Peyush Bansal isn't there this season).” “Plz bring ashneer back (namaste emoji) (red heart emoji),” a third comment read.

Another user spared no words by commenting, “Inko investor nahi entertainer chaiye (They need an entertainer, not an investor).” A user also wrote, “Ashnir, piyush (sad emoj).” “Guys muje yeah cheez me kio interest nahi sooo i Aam out (Guys, I'm not interested in this anymore) (laughing with tears emojis),” wrote another.

Shark Tank India is the Indian adaptation of the popular American show Shark Tank. It streams on SonyLIV.

