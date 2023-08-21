Namita Thapar breaks silence after people spotted non veg in her barbeque post: ‘I’m a vegetarian by choice’

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar offered clarification via a post on LinkedIn after many people criticised her for eating meat. Namita had previously claimed herself to be a vegetarian on Shark Tank India. However, she recently posted a video from a barbeque session, seemingly at her house, where people spotted meat being cooked. Also read: Shark Tank's Namita Thapar reveals struggles with IVF, taking 25 injections Namita Thapar was called out by the internet after meat was spotted at her house after claiming to be vegetarian.

Namita Thapar on non veg at home

Talking about the post, Namita wrote, “Monday motivation - The comments on my barbeque insta post have been so interesting, shows such a lack of tolerance, I’m a vegetarian & teetotaller & have never tasted meat (that’s a choice, not some badge of honour I carry) but that doesn’t mean I disrespect those who eat it. However, whether it’s choices around food or then religion or gender I see lately that intolerance has reached new heights.”

“Every human should be respected regardless of their personal backgrounds & preferences, that’s what real education, evolution & freedom means to me. So the Monday motivation is - let’s love more, judge less,” she added.

Namita Thapar's barbeque post

On Sunday, Namita took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from a barbeque session with her friends. The video featured Namita standing close to the barbeque grill while chef Shambhu Saran cooked a variety of meats and vegetables. Assorted non-veg dishes were also seen in the video.

Internet reacts to ‘double standards’ of Namita Thapar

Sharing the video, Namita wrote in the caption, “A lazy Sunday barbeque .. love a little bit of sunshine, good food & fun on weekends!” Reacting to it, a user commented, “Such a shame... Calling yourself vegetarian and asking someone to eat or cook in front of you .. I heard you saying I respect what other eat really... what about the life of those innocent creatures who died for taste and you are encouraging people to eat more... Delete this... If u have guts debate with me.” “Shark tank pe toh vegetarian hu bola tha? (but you said on Shark Tank India that you were a vegetarian),” added another. Someone also said, “What type of vegetarian you are. No, you aren't. I am going to unfollow you. Double standard people.”

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

