Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal hangs out with R Madhavan, Chetan Bhagat. fan asks 'did he let you speak?'

Actor R Madhavan recently had a get together with one of the ‘sharks’ of TV show Shark Tank India, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and writer Chetan Bhagat. R Madhavan and Chetan had appeared together in a web series titled Decoupled last year. The two were seen as arch rivals on the show. Anupam has shared a picture with the two of them on Instagram along with a note of thanks for Chetan's wife Anusha Bhagat for hosting them. Also read: Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal calls himself ‘faltu aadmi’ for featuring in all episodes: ‘Do what you can'

Sharing the picture from their time together, Anupam wrote, “Bade arse ke baad (after a very long time), an intimate evening with a few friends over the weekend made me feel that things are finally returning back to ‘normal’ after a looong 2 years. Hope I am right. @anusha_bhagat thanks for the hospitality.”

The picture shows Anupam in a blue shirt and pants, looking away from the camera, enjoying a casual evening with R Madhavan, who is seated on the sofa in the centre, with Chetan on another sofa on the right. Chetan's wife Anusha is seen standing at the back in a white dress.

The fans of the three were overjoyed to see them together. A fan reacted in the businessman's style, "Anupam sir be like - photo tu lelene do yarr (atleast let me take the photo)." Another joked, “Kya aapko bolne dia yahan pe (did they let you speak).” One more fan said, “Yaha pe bhi lag rahe baki log kuch pitch kar raha hain @agmittal (it seems the other people are pitching an idea here).”

Anupam Mittal is known for appearing on all the episodes of Shark Tank India and for being the politest person to say no while turning down a participant. He was often seen asking his fellow ‘sharks’ to let him speak.

To Madhavan currently has several projects in pipeline, including his much-anticipated film Rocketry. He would be seen as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the film which has also been directed and produced by him.

