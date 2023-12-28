Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan's split with Amrita Singh was ‘not harmonious’: 'She needed time to cool down'

Thursday's episode of Koffee With Karan was rather unprecedented as it saw a mother-son pairing on the couch for the first time. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her actor son Saif Ali Khan were the guests on the 10th episode of the current eighth season of the show. Also read: Koffee With Karan promo: Sharmila Tagore reveals ‘embarrassing’ stories about Saif Ali Khan. Watch Saif Ali Khan with his mother Sharmila Tagore on Koffee With Karan.

During a fun and lively chat, they revealed previously unknown stories about Saif's childhood, his ‘bratty’ teenage years and even addressed his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. Saif recalled his mother's heartbroken reaction to his wedding news as well.

Saif said that Sharmila Tagore was in Mumbai to meet him when he broke the news to her that he had gotten married to Amrita the previous day, after she had just told him not to get married. “A big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. She said, 'you've really hurt me.'”

Sharmila explained that it's a good thing to share ‘every aspect of your life’ with your parents as they are the ones who bring you up.

Saif added that when he decided to separate from Amrita, Sharmila was the first person he told. She told him that she was with him if that's what he wants.

However, Sharmila also addressed the ‘not so harmonious time’ that followed after the split. “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not a harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down.” Sharmila added that it was not a happy time for the family as they lost not just Amrita but also her and Saif's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two sons with her, Taimur and Jeh. Amrita lives with her two kids. Sharmila lives in Delhi at the Pataudi Palace.

