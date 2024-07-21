Shehnaaz Gill sends designer suit for Ranvir Shorey inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, fans say she's come ‘full circle’

Shehnaaz Gill had a tough time on Bigg Boss 13, when she couldn't afford designer wear while appearing on national television. After making it big as an actor now, she decided to give it back. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, she sent a designer suit for contestant and actor Ranvir Shorey. (Also Read – Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey clash over Weekend task, latter calls her 'nagin') Shehnaaz Gill sends a designer suit for Ranvir Shorey

Shehnaaz's gift to Ranvir

As per a video doing the rounds on X, fellow contestants can be seen clapping as Ranvir stands up and poses in a new black suit. Host Anil Kapoor then informs him that it's a gift from Shehnaaz. Ranvir then thanks Shehnaaz, looking at the camera, as the other contestants cheer.

Interestingly, when Shehnaaz was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, her struggles with her wardrobe were also evident. Her fellow contestants like Mahhi Vij had helped her out then. Her fans also took to the comment section to recall those days of Shehnaaz and how she's come a full circle.

Internet reacts

“Dekh rahe ho na (are you watching) Sidharthhh… So Proud of You Sana,” wrote one user. Another commented, “#ShehnaazGill u have been a beautiful soul inside out, during #Biggboss13 I still remember actress Mahi Vij helped u in a similar situation & today u helped #RanveerShorey (red heart emoji) #AnilKapoor she is one amongst best female contestant in history of BB #BigBossOTT3.”

“Full circle moment! Shehnaaz Gill, who once struggled to find designer clothes for #WeekendKaVaar in BB13, is now paying it forward! She sends a designer outfit to Ranvir Shorey in BB OTT, just like Mahii Vij used to send her clothes back in the day! #ShehnaazGill #RanvirShorey #BiggBossOTT #KindnessMatters,” read a third comment, while a person said, “I liked d way #ShehnaazGill sent an outfit for #RanvirShorey on #WeekendkaVaar just the way someone else had sent her a purple gown during her #BiggBoss days ! This gal sure knows how 2 payback Proud of her ! #BiggBossOTT3 #WeekendkaVaar #BiggBossOTT3onJioCinema @ishehnaaz_gill.”

Shehnaaz's late boyfriend Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss 13.