The 2023 movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini started streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 15. It offers a fictionalized account of the case with Jaime King portraying the Redding, California, mother.

Sherri Papini’s ex-husband: What we know about Keith Papini as Hoax streams on Netflix(via YouTube/Hulu)

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Papini went missing in 2016. She reappeared three weeks later and claimed to authorities that she had been kidnapped and tortured.

Papini had admitted her alleged kidnapping was a hoax in 2022. However, after serving time in prison, she alleged that the real story is more complex.

What we know about Sherri Papini’s ex-husband

Papini, now 43, is currently not married as her 13-year marriage to Keith Papini ended when their divorce was finalized in May 2023. Originally, Keith filed for divorce in April 2022. He was granted full custody of their two children, and the two have since remained in heated custody disputes.

Sherri and Keith Papini had been married since 2009. They share a son and a daughter. Keith filed for divorce just days after Papini submitted her plea agreement, and requested emergency custody of the kids: Tyler, then 9, and Violet, 7.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am asking that the court help me protect my children from the negative impact of their mother’s notoriety,” Keith said at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am asking that the court help me protect my children from the negative impact of their mother’s notoriety,” Keith said at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The marriage was dissolved in May. While Keith was granted full custody of their kids, Papini is allowed monthly one-hour visits with her children, which are supervised by a judge-appointed agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The marriage was dissolved in May. While Keith was granted full custody of their kids, Papini is allowed monthly one-hour visits with her children, which are supervised by a judge-appointed agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was Keith who found Papini missing in November 2016 after he returned home from work. He contacted police, setting off an FBI-assisted search for her alleged abductors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was Keith who found Papini missing in November 2016 after he returned home from work. He contacted police, setting off an FBI-assisted search for her alleged abductors. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on his thoughts at the time, Keith told 20/20, “I’m just wondering about her health. Are they feeding her? Is she hot? Is she cold? ... I thought about her being there screaming my name, and I wasn't there and that really ... got to me.”

Before Sherri’s disappearance, she and Keith lived outside Redding, California. They had originally met in middle school after. They tied the knot after reconnecting in 2006.

Keith worked as an audiovisual specialist at Best Buy, and Sherri had previously been an account executive for AT&T, per The Sacramento Bee. Sherri was eventually laid off, following which she became a stay-at-home mom for her kids.

Keith called Sherri a “super mom” before her disappearance.

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“She wakes up in the morning, has her kids dressed, their meals planned out for them and their activities for the day. And not just that, she’s just a super wife," he said during an appearance on 20/20.

Talking about the kidnapping hoax, Keith old investigators in a video shown on a 2022 episode of 20/20, "I'm the idiot husband that stayed around the whole time. Now you are telling me, 'OK, you can go home now,' Well, do you think I want her anywhere around my kids or around me at all at this point?”

He added, "I don't know what the next stages of this are. It's not us together. I can tell you that much. I'm in shock."

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Talking about what he thinks Sherri's motive for the fake abduction was, Keith said, “I’ve accepted that I will never know the truth. No one ever will."

Sherri Papini’s disappearance

Sherri made headlines with her disappearance. However, after she returned, investigators noticed inconsistencies in her testimony and arrested her in 2022.

Papini pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Authorities claimed that she lied about her kidnapping and was actually staying with an ex-boyfriend at the time.

Papini was sentenced to 18 months in prison back in September 2022, followed by 36 months of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution.

Read More | Gripped by the Nancy Guthrie case? 5 true crime abduction shows and films you can binge-watch

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Papini was released early, in August 2023, from a satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville Medium I in Victorville, California, after serving only 11 months of her sentence. Court records reportedly showed that she was placed in community confinement and released from a halfway house in Sacramento County on September 29, 2023. She will remain on supervised release until an undisclosed date in 2026.

However, after gaining her freedom, Papini has alleged that she was in fact abducted. She spoke about it publicly for the first time for Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, a four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries that debuted in 2025 and is now streaming on HBO Max.

As of June 2025, a huge portion of Papini’s restitution was outstanding. She had only returned $9,119.70 of the $148,866 she owes to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, records obtained by KRCR showed. It remains unclear how much of the payment she owed to the California Victim Compensation Board, the Social Security Administration, and the FBI has been returned.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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