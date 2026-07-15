Shilpa Shinde faces backlash for remark on Shivangi Joshi's virginity on Lock Upp: ‘Such a disgusting remark’

Actor Shilpa Shinde has landed in the middle of a fresh controversy during her stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The actor is facing massive backlash on social media after making a remark about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi's virginity. The comment has not gone down well with viewers, many of whom have called it "crass” and "disgusting”.

Shilpa Shinde faces backlash

Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi are presently seen in Lock Upp 2.

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A clip from an episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is rapidly making the rounds on social media. In the video, Shilpa is heard making a comment about Shivangi's virginity, a remark that has since sparked widespread criticism online.

In the clip, Shreya Kalra jokingly asked Shilpa to mimic Shivangi, just as she was mimicking Harshad Chopda while the two were talking from a distance. While mimicking Harshad, Shreya said, “Are yaar, mera koi aisa bada secret hai bhi nahi. Kitni zor se acting karu main (I don’t have a big secret to reveal. How much acting can I possibly do?)"

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{{^usCountry}} Shilpa then began mimicking Shivangi, imagining what she might be saying to Harshad, “Main to bahut masum hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata, main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi (I am very innocent. I don’t know anything. I am a virgin. I will not even do it after my wedding).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa then began mimicking Shivangi, imagining what she might be saying to Harshad, “Main to bahut masum hoon. Mujhe to kuch bhi nahi pata, main virgin hoon. Main to shaadi ke baad bhi nahi karungi (I am very innocent. I don’t know anything. I am a virgin. I will not even do it after my wedding).” {{/usCountry}}

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As a clip from the episode began circulating on social media, several viewers condemned Shilpa's remarks, with many expressing disappointment and calling out the actor for her comments.

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Rajiv Adatia mentioned, “Shilpa Shinde mocking and talking about Shivangi Joshi’s Virginity?? Really? You are the one who put a fake Sexual Harrasment case on a Producer?? And you talking about people’s virginity! Grow up!”.

“Shilpa, how low are you going to stoop? Every. FU**ING. Single. Day," one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Sorry Miss Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde, this is not how you operate on a global platform like Netflix. Please learn some grace from Shivangi Joshi.”

One social media user mentioned, “Such a disgusting remark. The reason Shilpa said this today is because of Shreya, and even after hearing it, Shreya was laughing. This is the same Shreya who had an issue when similar things were said about Akanksha Choudhary on a podcast. And also today, when it's about Shivangi, she's laughing. Shame on both ladies”, with another writing, “And that Shilpa shinde 🐍 WTF how can you say this much bad for a girl Same on you both @NetflixIndia @EktaaRKapoor please show these clips to #ShivangiJoshi do she should be aware of all this nonsense”.

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“Shilpa is so disgusting .She's constantly targeting Shivangi !! How can someone stoop this low?” another shared. One wrote, “Who are you to comment on whether Shivangi is a virgin or not? And I like Shreya's game but Shreya, whatever you're doing, this is hypocrisy and low-class behavior.”

“The way Shreya and Shilpa talk about Shivangi’s personal life is disgusting and says a lot about the kind of people they are. Mocking her with comments like, “I’m still a virgin’,” one wrote. Another shared “WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK YOU ARE SHILPA SHINDE? How low can you possibly stoop?Making such crass remarks about her virginity, relationships,and personal life is beyond disgusting.”

In addition to her comment on Shivangi's virginity, Shilpa also claimed that the actor had dated several of her co-stars. The claim drew further backlash, with many social media users criticising Shilpa for making personal remarks.

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About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brings together actors, content creators and reality television personalities in a jail-themed house, where they compete in various tasks to avoid elimination. The show has become known for its intense drama and emotional "secret" confessions, which contestants often reveal to gain immunity or escape eviction.

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So far, three contestants—Sunita Ahuja, Shreshtha Iyer and Riyaz—have been eliminated, while Shilpa Shinde entered the show as the first wildcard contestant. The series will stream on Netflix for six weeks, with the winner taking home prize money of ₹1 crore.

Shilpa Shinde has been at the centre of controversy recently after she confessed to filing false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. On the show, several contestants passed judgment on Shilpa's case, with only Akanksha Chamola speaking in her favour. New episodes premiere from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.