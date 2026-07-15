Shilpa Shinde claims Shivangi Joshi had multiple affairs with co-stars: ‘Aise logon ko main saamne naa khada karun’

After winning Bigg Boss Season 11, Shilpa Shinde is now competing alongside other celebrities on the new reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While she has been making headlines on the show, it has largely been for controversial reasons. In the latest episode, Shilpa made remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi that have left the internet furious.

Shilpa Shinde makes serious claims about Shivangi Joshi

Shilpa Shinde talks about Shivangi Joshi's affairs on Lock Upp.

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While speaking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa said she believes it is only a matter of time before she and Shivangi clash. She added, "She compliments me to my face, but she's pissed off. She doesn't like me at all." Shreya responded, "She doesn't make friends with people like you."

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{{^usCountry}} Shilpa then said, "Oh yes, we're very bad and she's so nice. Main bhi aise logon ko saamne naa khada karun. Barabar karti hoon main usko, theek karke jaaungi usko yahan se. Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska. Uske baad aap yeh acting karte ho. Are we this pathetic? When the conversation turns into a physical relationship, you act innocent." (I'll set her straight. I'll make sure she leaves here having learnt her lesson. She's done so many shows, and in every show she's been on, she's ended up having an affair with the male contestant. Now, even Kushal Tandon is older than her if you look at the age difference, and she had an affair with him too. After that, you act all innocent. Are we really this pathetic? When things turn into a physical relationship, you act innocent.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa then said, "Oh yes, we're very bad and she's so nice. Main bhi aise logon ko saamne naa khada karun. Barabar karti hoon main usko, theek karke jaaungi usko yahan se. Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska. Uske baad aap yeh acting karte ho. Are we this pathetic? When the conversation turns into a physical relationship, you act innocent." (I'll set her straight. I'll make sure she leaves here having learnt her lesson. She's done so many shows, and in every show she's been on, she's ended up having an affair with the male contestant. Now, even Kushal Tandon is older than her if you look at the age difference, and she had an affair with him too. After that, you act all innocent. Are we really this pathetic? When things turn into a physical relationship, you act innocent.) {{/usCountry}}

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The clip quickly surfaced on social media, with many users criticising Shilpa for her remarks. One comment read, "How low will Shilpa stoop now?" Another user tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "This can't go unseen. You have to call it out. This is character assassination, and Shivangi should know what's being said about her." Another commented, "This is so cheap," while another wrote, "And who are you to judge?"

Lock Upp recent update

The show recently featured a mid-week Judgment Day, where the safe contestants, Shreya Kalra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav, voted against Akanksha Choudhary and Madhuri Grover. However, host Riteish Deshmukh introduced a twist, asking Akanksha and Madhuri to decide which one of them would leave the show. Madhuri chose to sacrifice her place for Akanksha. As a result, Akanksha has been moved to a secret room, from where she will continue to observe the game. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.