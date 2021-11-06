Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shoojit Sircar gives an actor the space to focus: Amol Parashar

The actor, who won rave reviews for his portrayal of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the recently released Sardar Udham, talks about feeling a sense of pride for being a part of the project
‘The audience has stopped questioning the demarcation in web films and theatrical releases’
Published on Nov 06, 2021 07:05 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

Amol Parashar, who played freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in the recently released Sardar Udham, has been receiving acclaim for his performance. Sharing his excitement, the actor tells us, “It’s quite overwhelming. Being a part of this film gives me a feeling of pride. Even if I wouldn’t have acted in Udham Singh, I would have been in awe of it. The fact that I’m a part of something that could have such a great effect on me is incredible.”

What also made the film special for Parashar was collaborating with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. “He had the all the visuals in his head. He gives you a lot space and inputs but at the same time, allows you to play it according to your understanding of it. It was a collaborative and smooth process working with him,” he says, adding, “You can sense the respect that he has for the craft. He understands his actors very well in terms of when they need space to focus. He’s very sensitive.”

With his last few projects releasing on the web, the 35-year-old asserts that audience has now become “more evolved and stopped questioning the demarcation in web films and theatrical releases”. The Feels Like Ishq actor says, “They’ve an access to good content and they’ll watch it no matter where it is. Even if a film releases on the big screen, it gets a digital premiere within two-three weeks and people can catch it online.”

Talking about the pros of the digital space, he adds, “On the web, the viewership of a film can pick up over time and it can stay there forever. I think that’s a good thing, unlike cinemas, where not many people are able to watch movies once they are out from the theatre.”

