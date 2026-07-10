Shreya Kalra claims Kushal Tandon flirted with her while dating Shivangi Joshi: 'She used to cry after scenes'

Reality show contestant Shreya Kalra has been making headlines ever since she entered Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. In the latest episode, Shreya made fresh claims about actor Kushal Tandon, alleging that he flirted with her over text while he was reportedly in a relationship with actor Shivangi Joshi. She also claimed that Shivangi would often break down in tears on the sets of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Shreya Kalra says Kushal Tandon flirted with her while dating Shivangi Joshi

Shreya Kalra makes shocking claims about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi.

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During a conversation with Shilpa Shinde, Shreya revealed that she had shot a promotional video for Barsatein with Kushal. According to her, Kushal messaged her on Instagram after the shoot wrapped up. She said, "I was dating at that time, and there was something going on between Kushal and Shivangi as well. I didn't know about it. Then Kushal started speaking to me, but when I got a hint about him and Shivangi, I stopped."

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{{^usCountry}} Shreya further claimed that when she later met Shivangi on the show's set, the actor told her that Kushal had said Shreya was the one who had messaged and followed him on social media. Shreya said, "I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.' I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreya further claimed that when she later met Shivangi on the show's set, the actor told her that Kushal had said Shreya was the one who had messaged and followed him on social media. Shreya said, "I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.' I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry." {{/usCountry}}

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She further alleged that three to five months later, Kushal posted an Instagram Story announcing his breakup with Shivangi. Kushal and Shivangi are yet to respond to Shreya's claims.

About Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi worked together in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, after which rumours of their relationship began circulating. In June 2025, Kushal appeared to confirm their split through an Instagram Story, writing, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It's been 5 months so yes." However, he later deleted the post. The show, backed by Ektaa Kapoor, aired from July 2023 to February 2024 and also starred Simba Nagpal, Sai Ranade, Vipul Deshpande, Tanaaz Irani and Poorva Gokhale.

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features actors including Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chamola and Dheeraj Dhoopar, along with reality stars Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Sufi Motiwala, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena and others. The reality show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.