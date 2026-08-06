‘Just playing my game’: Shreya Kalra explains evicting Shivangi Joshi to Harshad Chopda after Lock Upp win

The grand finale of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp streamed on Wednesday evening, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner. Shivangi Joshi was among the top 2, and most of the other contestants could also be seen rooting for her. At the after-party, Shreya was spotted talking to Shivangi’s friend, Harshad Chopda, and explaining her game to him.

Shreya Kalra says ‘just playing my game’ to Harshad Chopda

Shreya Kalra was seen asking Harshad Chopda if everything is okay at the after-party.

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Farah Khan hosted a bash at her home, attended by co-host Riteish Deshmukh, producer Ektaa Kapoor, and the Lock Upp contestants. In a video from the bash, Shreya, Shivangi, and Harshad are seen dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaayen. Towards the end of the video, as Shivangi continues the revelry, Harshad and Shreya are seen chatting. After a polite hug, Shreya could be seen telling Harshad, “All good, na? I was just playing my game.” He seems to assure her that everything is alright.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after the finale, when a jury of celebrities and journalists, along with the ex-contestants and the hosts, voted to select a winner. After Shreya got the most votes, her friend Shilpa Shinde broke down in tears. Most of the contestants could be seen crowding around Shivangi, with only a few, like Madhuri Grover, standing by the winner. Madhuri was also close to Shivangi and Shilpa, but they voted to eliminate her from the show over a disagreement. However, she supported Shreya during the finale. Why did Shreya Kalra tell that to Harshad Chopda? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after the finale, when a jury of celebrities and journalists, along with the ex-contestants and the hosts, voted to select a winner. After Shreya got the most votes, her friend Shilpa Shinde broke down in tears. Most of the contestants could be seen crowding around Shivangi, with only a few, like Madhuri Grover, standing by the winner. Madhuri was also close to Shivangi and Shilpa, but they voted to eliminate her from the show over a disagreement. However, she supported Shreya during the finale. Why did Shreya Kalra tell that to Harshad Chopda? {{/usCountry}}

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Harshad and Shivangi, who had previously worked together on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, teamed up as soon as they joined the show, with the former often becoming overtly protective of the latter. Shivangi and Shreya were also cordial until a fight broke out between them. Towards the end of the show, when Shreya won an advantage, she chose to eliminate Shivangi. Harshad, who had already been selected as the first finalist, gave up his spot for her and left the show.

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Both Harshad and Shivangi had strong reactions in the moment. Shivangi received flak from the audience for not fighting hard enough to change Harshad’s mind. After he left, she got into an argument with Shreya and even said, “Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera (change my name if you win the show like this).” Shreya lifted the trophy, and later, when her friends asked her what new name she would like to give her co-contestant, she said, “backstabber Joshi.” She took home ₹1 crore after winning the show.