Shweta Tripathi Sharma: I had auditioned for Dangal and Secret Superstar

After a successful 2020, Shweta Tripathi Sharma had a number of releases such as Raat Akeli Hai, Cargo, Mirzapur season 2 and The Gone Game. And this year, she has four projects lined up and the 35-year-old says, she is glad to have a range of roles to play and hasn’t reached the point where she had to refuse projects due to date issues.

“Often people approach me with offers that are ‘female protagonist role hai, central character hai, festival ke liye film’. It is funny as they think these words will make me accept the projects but that is not my driving force. I like my life to be as simple and my characters to be dramatic. Everyone wants money and popularity but that is not why I became an actor. If there is not much for me to do or learn, then I don’t pick up roles. Though date issues aren’t a problem yet, but I had auditioned for Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017) for the girl’s role which would have been great. But I didn’t get the roles. Hats off to the actors who played it as they nailed it,” says the Masaan (2015) actor.

Sharma is excited about the response to her performances and her future projects and adds that there is expectation from the audiences and then “there are expectations you have from yourself”. “I wanted to be a lawyer as I wanted to make a difference in society but now, I can still do that being an actor. When you can use your moral compass and portray values through your roles that you believe in then it is great,” she says.