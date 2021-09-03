Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 video goes viral: ‘Even if you are 70 and I am alive call me'. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, along with her rumoured boyfriend, the late actor Sidharth Shukla, had participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. An old video clip of their conversation with each other is being circulated by fans.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla sat next to each other as Sidharth said, "Tere life mein kabhi koi problem aaye toh tu mereko call kardiyo. Humlog baat nahi karrahe but tujhe koi problem hai tu mereko phone karna. Theek hai (Whenever you have a problem in your life call me. Even if we don't talk but you are facing a problem then call me. Ok)?"

He continued, "Without fail...70 saal ki bhi hojayegi aur main zinda raha toh karegi (Even if you are 70 years old and I am still alive then will you)?" Shehnaaz laughed and said, "Hann (Yes)."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called 'Sidnaaz' by their fans, met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, and were rumoured to be in a relationship. They also featured in two music videos of the songs Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at the age of 40. Hospital authorities had told news agency PTI that he was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted...," Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite had told PTI. The actor's body was kept at the state government post mortem centre overnight and the post mortem report will be released on Friday as per PTI.

Sidharth became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu. He began his career as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later featured in shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, and Love U Zindagi. Besides Bigg Boss 13, he had also participated in other reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla funeral: Ambulance arrives to take Bigg Boss star on final journey; Asim Riaz and Arjun Bijlani spotted

In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.