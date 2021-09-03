Sidharth Shukla funeral: Ambulance arrives to take Bigg Boss star on final journey

Police and the media descended at the Cooper hospital on Friday, a day after actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. Sidharth's funeral is expected to take place today.

The actor, best known for his appearance on the popular television show Balika Vadhu and for winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning, but was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggested that he'd suffered a heart attack, the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Visuals of a police 'bandobast' outside the hospital were shared online. News reporters were also present, while an ambulance waited outside.





"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3, and made guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

According to former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan, who visited Sidharth's house after his death, Shehnaaz had 'gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything'. He said this to a leading daily. Their Bigg Boss host Salman Khan was among the many Bollywood personalities to condole his death.