Sidharth Shukla feels blessed in this pandemic: I have been working despite the situation

After his monumental victory on Bigg Boss last year, Sidharth Shukla was raring to go places, but the pandemic somewhat put brakes on his grand plans. However, the actor says he is rather fortunate to have continued to do work in one way or another, throughout the period.

“I feel blessed that I have been working despite the pandemic. Whether it is in music videos across various genres or my new web series, each project has been a fulfilling experience as an actor. I consider myself blessed that I can continue entertaining my fans while they stay safe indoors, and enjoy watching content,” shares Shukla, who stars in the recently released web show Broken But Beautiful 3.

However, he admits it has been challenging to work amid the pandemic, especially because it began right after he came out from a kind of lockdown situation in the Bigg Boss house.

“It is not easy. There have been many hurdles for actors during shoots because of the pandemic. Also, waking up to the news of loss of life, families etc has been painful. We are all waiting to come out of this,” the 40-year-old shares.

His much awaited web debut also marked his fiction comeback after TV show Dil Se Dil Tak in 2018. But, the series, also starring Sonia Rathee, came out at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 crisis.

Shukla calls it “unfortunate”, and is quick to add, “But, in the last one and a half years, at least entertainment is giving our audience a mental break and a reason to stay home.”

Lauding the web space, he agrees that these platforms have opened up a new playing field for many actors and content creators.

“It gives us more challenges, more scripts, more stories and a new medium to experiment with. For actors, digital, OTT and the new mediums are definitely a boon,” concludes the Balika Vadhu actor.