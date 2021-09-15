Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sidharth Shukla saying goodbye with a smile in Broken But Beautiful 3 BTS video leaves fans in tears. Watch
web series

Sidharth Shukla saying goodbye with a smile in Broken But Beautiful 3 BTS video leaves fans in tears. Watch

Broken But Beautiful 3 producer Sarita Tanwar shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sidharth Shukla filming the climax scene. The clip left fans emotional. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Sidharth Shukla died on September 2.

Fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla were moved to tears after watching a behind-the-scenes video of him from Broken But Beautiful 3. The producer, Sarita Tanwar, shared the clip on her Instagram page and dedicated it to all ‘Sidhearts’, as Sidharth’s fans call themselves.

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. Broken But Beautiful 3, which began streaming on ALTBalaji in May, was his last show. He played the role of a writer-director named Agastya Rao.

Posting the video, Sarita wrote, “When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3.”

“The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say ‘was’ because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Sarita said that the team of Broken But Beautiful 3 was devastated and ‘felt the pain of Sidhearts’. “If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever… Here he says ‘Bye’ with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him,” she wrote.

Also see | Sidharth Shukla’s family issues first statement after his death: ‘It definitely doesn’t end here’

Emotional fans took to the comments section of the post. “Can’t thank you enough ma’am.. have been controlling the tears.. can’t hold on more... Sidharth you will loved forever... Always in our hearts,” one wrote. “Our love for him is endless...He is our pride. I repeat he is our pride....As we name ourselves as SIDHEARTS. He is, will be forever in our hearts until our last breath. We envy him, we cherish him in every way possible until we meet him on other side. #foreversidhearts,” another said.

Sidharth, who acted in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak, shot to fame with Balika Vadhu. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the show last year. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla broken but beautiful
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neha Bhasin says she’d have dated Pratik Sehajpal if she met him before marriage

BB OTT: Pratik's sister advises him about Neha, says 'everything has a limit'

Acting is all about striking the right balance: Mugdha Godse

BB OTT: Akshara was in school when she heard Shamita's songs, 'didn’t age shame'
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP