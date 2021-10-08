Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sikandar Kher: Like so many cricketers were discovered in IPL, actors are being discovered on OTT
web series

Sikandar Kher: Like so many cricketers were discovered in IPL, actors are being discovered on OTT

Actor Sikandar Kher talks about Aarya, his web show bagging an International Emmy nomination, and his stint so far on the medium.
Actor Sikandar Kher will be seen next in Aaryan 2.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:43 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Sikandar Kher’s show, Aarya has bagged a nomination at International Emmys in the Best Drama Series category, and he couldn’t be happier.

Glad that the OTT space is giving more actors an opportunity to showcase their craft, Kher says, “I don’t know if it’s giving deserving actors more chances... I’m not on authority on making a statement like that. I think good people are getting more work. We need more actors. How much can five or 10 actors do? We cannot do 500 things, they’ll do their stuff. We, therefore, are getting to see all kinds of talent.”

The actor, who will be next seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man, compares the web space to a cricket league.

“Look at Indian Premiere League (IPL)...so many cricketers were discovered, who otherwise didn’t get a chance to be in the international (cricket) team. So, chances open up with more formats,” he continues, “Talent is everywhere and now, opportunities are more than ever before. Be it writers, directors, actors — we keep finding better talent out there and there’s so much more scope for them to get work.”

Next up, Kher, 39, has Aarya 2 in his kitty, shooting for which wrapped up recently, and it’s likely to release in late next month or early December. Ask him which of the two — films or web shows — gives him much more creative satisfaction and better roles as an actor, and Kher confesses he doesn’t really see any difference between cinema and the web.

RELATED STORIES

“The only one [difference] is that where there are nine episodes [in a web series]. It’s much longer than a film. Last two years (amid the pandemic) have been crazy; who’d have known on this planet that there would be a lockdown. So, it’s all happening here now, on the OTT platforms. Abhi toh sab yahin par sab kuch dekh rahe hain, badi filmein, shows, harr kism ki cheez. Creatively, for me, it’s always the script and kind of character I play, not web or shows or cinema,” he concludes.

