Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life

The streaming space is fast becoming a place to bring back characters of popular shows, and script an edgier chapter. The new trend is not only packed with nostalgia for the audience, but also allows actors to keep the vibe from the TV alive, without the monotony.

“The web version can be tweaked into edgier and sharper storylines where TV falls short of in terms of restrictions and boundaries set for the TV,” says actor Nia Sharma, who is seen in spin off of her show, Jamai Raja.

Just a glance into the OTT space will show the presence of shows such as Jamai 2.0, Qubool Hai 2.0, Ishq Aaj Kal, and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2.

Elaborating on why these shows are a hit on the web medium, Sharma adds, “The pros of the web versions are that when the same characters fade on TV and the show goes off air, the web version allows the same characters to be presented in a different element altogether to bring something fresh to the audience keeping the vibe from TV alive.”

While many often complain that TV shows get boring after a point of time, these spin offs come with a breath of fresh air.

“There were some great shows on television, which ended for whatever reasons. They still have great recall value and craze where some iconic characters and couples are fresh in the minds of people. It makes the digital version a great way of telling the story with those characters with the same kind of chemistry and equation,” says director Ankush Mohla, who has worked on Qubool Hai 2.0 along with Glen Barretto.

A still from Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover.

He adds that the way these shows are shot, the mounting on an OTT show is different as compared to TV.

“They have big scale and the characters are not confined to the limitations of TV. They are slightly more different from what you have seen on TV,” explains Mohla.

Not only the story, the way of approaching the story is also very different, points Barretto, adding that while the storytelling remains more character driven, the time format is very different.

“Like for a serial, you have a lot of time to spend on situations on strategy, but for OTT, you get a shorter gestation period in terms of your character development and the events unfolding. The hook makes it interesting to watch and keep people engaged. So, it becomes a binge watch because the events are more rapid,” Barretto says.

Though the trend has been explored in the past as well, it has found new popularity in the recent years. It is expected to grow even further.

“There are many great stories which have been told on television and characters which are very popular. People want to see them in a different avatar and on a different platform with a different style of storytelling,” Barretto concludes.