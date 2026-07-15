Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his eldest son Ram Khan. Here's why he changed it

Bollywood actor Sohail Khan recently reunited with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance. Seema has been helping Sohail understand the game better since her entry. In the recent episode, Sohail recalled a chapter from his personal life, revealing how he and Seema named their eldest son, Nirvaan Khan.

Sohail Khan talked about naming his elder son Ram Khan

Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his eldest son, Ram Khan.

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Aly Goni praised Sohail and Seema's sons, calling them very well-mannered, and he added how Nirvaan is Sohail's copy. Reacting to this, Sohail revealed how he and Seema named him. Sohail said, "When Seema was carrying Nirvaan, tab humne masti mazak main decide kiya tha ki agar Ladka hua toh main naam rakhunga aur Ladki hui toh Seema will name her. Mera yeh tha, ki main aapne bete ka naam Ram Khan rakhna chahta tha. We are very secular that way (When Seema was pregnant with Nirvaan, we jokingly decided that if we had a boy, I would choose his name, and if we had a girl, Seema would name her. I wanted to name my son Ram Khan. We are very secular that way)."

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{{^usCountry}} However, fate had different plans. Sohail added, "When Seema came into consciousness after giving birth, she had also thought of a name in her mind. The doctor said it's a boy, so I entered the room, she looked at me, and she was a little drowsy, and said, 'how's Nirvaan doing?" She said it in a way I didn't want to change after that." Sohail further revealed that just like his name, Nirvaan is very calm in nature. About Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, fate had different plans. Sohail added, "When Seema came into consciousness after giving birth, she had also thought of a name in her mind. The doctor said it's a boy, so I entered the room, she looked at me, and she was a little drowsy, and said, 'how's Nirvaan doing?" She said it in a way I didn't want to change after that." Sohail further revealed that just like his name, Nirvaan is very calm in nature. About Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh {{/usCountry}}

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Sohail and Seema were married in 1998 after eloping against their families' wishes. The couple went on to have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan, and were together for over two decades before officially divorcing in 2022.

They have been focused on co-parenting their kids, and recently, when they reunited on Alliance, Sohail revealed that, more than love, he still respects Seema a lot. He further revealed that his sons live with him, and Seema visits his house three days a week.

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Talking about son Nirvaan Khan's wish to be an actor, Sohail told Pinkvilla in 2024, "Agar aapko actor banana hai toh toh pata nahin kyun log director ke assistant ban jate hain (If you want to become an actor, I don't understand why people end up becoming assistant directors first). Senior actors must give junior and budding actors a chance to be around them and learn from them. I would love Nirvan to assist actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Shahid Kapoor, and Nana Patekar to observe them and read lines with them.”