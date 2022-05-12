Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar say ‘I do’ again

Actor Sonalee Kulkarni walked down the aisle with husband, Dubai-based finance professional Kunal Benodekar in London, UK, recently. The couple, which had a court marriage last year, tied the knot again on May 7, their first wedding anniversary.

While the couple had to rush their registered wedding in Dubai with their families and friends on a video call, this one was in the presence of their entire family. The Pandu (2021) actor revealed the same on Instagram with a post which read, “Finally we did”.

Although the couple didn’t share any photos from the ceremony, their wedding photographer posted a picture which shows Kulkarni in a white wedding gown with a mesh veil on her head while her husband looked dapper in a suit.

In a lengthy note, Kulkarni wrote, “Due to #pandemic, our wedding ceremony had to be postponed twice and for the third time it got cancelled. I was stuck in Dubai and that is why we decided to get married in court. Our parents, and family could not travel. They witnessed the event by zoom call. We got married on 7.05.2021 last year, hoping that when the situation improves, we will all come together and celebrate. This year, on our first wedding anniversary, we got married in front of our families in a very solemn manner, in a very Marathi dreamy traditional wedding. P.S. What happened, how it happened, where it happened, everything - will share everything “soon”!”

(HTC)