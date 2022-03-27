Sonnalli Seygall talks about digital platforms, says ‘Doing films, increases your fee in OTT’

Actor Sonnalli Seygall has been craving to do a power-packed actioner. Despite her being in the industry for over a year, Seygall got to do heavy-duty action only recently, thanks to her digital show Anamika. “In my head, I have always been a power-packed actioner. I’m not this desi bubbly girl in real life. I’m not someone who segregates between mediums. I choose the best that comes,” Seygall states.

Seygall, who has played a girl next door in most of her films till now, shares her perspective on the diversity that the digital space has to offer. “With OTT coming in, the number of projects being made has increased. Proportionally the number of work actors are getting has increased. Say if I was offered 10 projects last year, I’m offered 20 now. Simply because of the volume of work is increased. Pure math. So, yes, indirectly it is because of OTT that you get to play different parts. Its influx means much more work for actors like us,” she elaborates.

While OTT gives actors the liberty to experiment, it also equates to higher commercials as the days of filming increase. Ask Seygall if that’s one of the things actors keep in mind while signing digital shows, and she replies, “I’ve looked at projects concerning money only in the middle of my career. Because at the beginning of your career you want to get work; in the middle, you want to survive, but now I don’t look at that aspect. I know the money will come in anyway. My choices of choosing projects have not been dependent on money.”

Seygall, however, has an interesting observation to make. She shares, “I feel like having done films, your fee in OTT increases. That’s the difference I had seen. Had I not done films and if I had done OTT, probably I wouldn’t have been compensated as much as I am getting now. (It is happening) Simply because of the virtue of doing movies.”

Currently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on her mind, as she wishes to work with him. Furthermore, on her choices, she adds, “I want to take up as many different roles as I can within the limited offers I get, as someone who is not from the industry. I prefer to do the most diverse ones.”

