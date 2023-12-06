Soundtrack #2: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun’s K-drama

Soundtrack #2 release date: December offers a variety of K-drama options on multiple OTT platforms, including original series like Gyeongsang Creature and sequels like Sweet Home 2. With Soundtrack #2, put the zombie apocalyptic television aside and lose yourself in the passionate universe of Geum Sae Rok and Noh Sang Hyun. The first season, which starred Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee, offered a pleasant and easygoing romantic experience. Fans are looking forward to the new pairing to recreate the same magic.

Soundtrack #2 release date: when and where to watch

The much awaited sequel is scheduled to premiere on December 6. Like the first season, the upcoming K-drama will also make its debut on Disney plus.

How many episodes are there in Soundtrack #2

The slice of life K-drama is a mini series with just 6 episodes, airing every Wednesday on the ott platform.

Storyline of Soundtrack #2

Ji Soo Ho and Do Hyun Seo, who were a couple for six years, meet again when they are grown-ups. Now, Soo Ho is a rich CEO, and Hyun Seo is a piano teacher who gave up on her dreams. But, things are not going well in their lives, so they both choose to resume their musical careers. Their abrupt shifts in career paths bring them face to face, and there is undoubtedly lingering resentment as their past ended on a sour note. Even though they are back in each other's lives, things are not smooth. They argue a lot and don't get along well. But, the destiny has something else planned for them.

Cast of Soundtrack sequel

The star studded cast of Soundtrack #2 includes Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun and Youth of May’s Geum Sae Rok who play ex lovers. The show is helmed by director duo The Flower of Prison’s Choi Jung Gyu and Kim Hee Won (renowned for her work in K-dramas such as Vincenzo and Little women). The cast also includes DEMIAN and Kwon Seung Woo in the key role.