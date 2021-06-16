Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srikant's boss says The Family Man's Wolf of Wall Street scene was 'improvised', not 'copied'

Kaustubh Kumar, who played Srikant Tiwari's boss in The Family Man 2, has said that contrary to what many people are saying, the Wolf of Wall Street scene in the show was improvised, and deliberate.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Srikant Tiwari's boss in The Family Man channels Matthew McConaughey's character from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Actor Kaustubh Kumar, who played Srikant Tiwari's boss in The Family Man season 2, has opened up about some fan-favourite moments from the show. He spoke about the one scene that involved his character channelling Matthew McConaughey's character from The Wolf of Wall Street.

In an interview, he said that the scene was trimmed slightly, and that he'd done more on set, which was perhaps a little too 'provocative'.

He told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "Just to add an interesting anecdote to this, we had three-four more lines. In that scene in which he makes fun of Srikant's age, we had expressed this in a more detailed way, but we shortened it. I can't tell you those lines, because the makers have chosen to not release them, but there were these lines."

Agreeing that the lines could have been 'provocative', he added, "Yeah, little more provocative. We weren't sure. Even the part at the end wasn't in the script. I improvised that moment people are saying is copied from The Wolf of Wall Street, as it's something that the character would do. He's maybe seen the film, and he gets a new 'funda' every time. Because of this improvisation, the lines at the beginning were cut, maybe for time."

Kaustubh said that Manoj was fully supportive of the improvisation, and encouraged him to try it out. The scene involves Kaustubh's character, a hyper-vigilant CEO, pounding his chest like McConaughey's character from the Martin Scorsese film did.

Also read: The Family Man creators Raj and DK reveal they're 'behind' on season 3, say they're taking in feedback

The Family Man season 2 debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, to positive critical and fan reception. A new season was teased at the end, and creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have said that while they have the outline prepared, they're running a little 'behind', as they take in feedback -- both positive and negative -- for season two.

the family man manoj bajpayee wolf of wall street

