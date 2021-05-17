Stalling of shoots affect two web projects of Bhanu Uday Goswami: It is frustrating

Everything has come to a standstill in the entertainment industry amid the ongoing lockdown owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases. And it has become difficult for actors, who have had to leave shots for projects mid way.

Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami tells us that the shoot of the recently released series, Rudrakaal, also came to a halt.

“We actually were fortunate that we had a bank, but it’s all replenished now. Just a couple of episodes are left to be shot. I had also finished another series but only my part in it has been shot, the rest of the shoot is still left as it was happening in Kota. Now that stands stalled. So, despite me having done my work, the series can’t be out because the whole series hasn’t been completed yet,” laments Goswami.

The actor, who starred in web film Ludo last year, says that there’s a lot of speculation going around about when work would resume.

“We’re ready for any eventuality, if we’ve to shoot, we’ll shoot, if we’ve to wait, we’ll wait,” he adds.

Last year, when the pandemic hit, there was a lot of ready content available both in terms of films and series, which kept the audiences hooked and the business running. However, Goswami, 40, notes that this year would not be the same.

“Last year, people had a lot of work ready, but that’s not the case now because work has been sporadic and very less amount was shot in that very short window. We’ve exhausted most of it now. This is altogether a separate challenge. So, I don’t see that all of a sudden there’ll be a barrage of stuff on OTT for consumption,” he explains.

While the actor admits that things can get a bit “frustrating”, he’s not letting the situation affect him too much.

“As an actor essentially, one gets used to uncertainty. Not at this level of heightened situation but an actor’s job is such that anything can happen any day. Your projects get shelved at the last moment. I’ve learnt that lesson over the years,” he ends.