Sterling Point review: An honest coming-of-age drama that understands the ache of first love, loss, and finding home

Sterling Point web series review

Cast: Ella Rubin, Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle.

Director: Megan Park

Rating: ★★★.5

Sterling Point review: A heartfelt YA drama that proves the best summer stories aren't just about romance.

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With series such as The Summer I Turned Pretty, Maxton Hall, and Off Campus, Prime Video has become a haven for young adult drama. The new series, Sterling Point, adds to the already impressive collection of coming-of-age stories which seamlessly incorporate romance, heartbreak, and growth. With eight episodes, the new show effortlessly combines all these elements together without ever feeling too much. Sterling Point is created and directed by Megan Park, while Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage act as executive producers in the series.

What is the show about?

The plot revolves around the life of Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), a diligent 17-year-old from New York. She grew up in an environment that consisted of a loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass) and fraternal twin brother, Connor (Keen Ruffalo). This meticulously designed life of Annie experiences a twist when she learns that a grandfather she never knew has left her an island estate in Canada.

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{{^usCountry}} Curious to learn more about her maternal grandfather and why her father kept details about her mother hidden, Annie decides to visit to learn about the family that had always been concealed from her. The visit soon reveals many secrets. However, the greatest revelation is that of Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), Annie's secret sister. Ramona is fiercely loyal to the island that she considers her home, and thus is not very welcoming. This sets the stage for a complicated family reunion filled with hurt, anger and unanswered questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curious to learn more about her maternal grandfather and why her father kept details about her mother hidden, Annie decides to visit to learn about the family that had always been concealed from her. The visit soon reveals many secrets. However, the greatest revelation is that of Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), Annie's secret sister. Ramona is fiercely loyal to the island that she considers her home, and thus is not very welcoming. This sets the stage for a complicated family reunion filled with hurt, anger and unanswered questions. {{/usCountry}}

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Movie Review Sterling Point 3.5/5 Teen drama, Young Adult Annie (Ella Rubin), a 17 year old from New York, inherits a Canadian island that belonged to her unknown grandfather. In her quest for answers, Annie unearths family secrets including a half-sister Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle). Director Megan Park Cast Ella Rubin, Amélie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle. Verdict Sterling Point works because it never feels like it's trying to be the next big teen phenomenon. Sidestepping the tired tropes that often plague the modern teen genre, it anchors itself in a beautifully grounded, emotionally intelligent narrative about kinship and the search for belonging.

What works

The show wants the audience to accept that the twins Annie and Connor are 17-year-olds. It could easily seem unbelievable, but Sterling Point manages this feat through the show’s portrayal of teenage life. Written by Megan Park, the dialogue is very believable: it's smart and witty, but the characters also stumble, ramble, and make jokes that don't always land, just like real people.

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Sterling Point knows its teenagers remarkably well, too. These are emotionally perceptive individuals who are willing to share their feelings, but they also act impulsively. They get themselves into complicated relationships and into situations which do not need to be complicated. They drink, they experiment, they commit mistakes, but they learn from them

The most impressive thing about this series is its handling of representation. The LGBTQ+ characters in the show are full human beings and not just representations of certain ideas. For example, Oona, played by Bo Bragason, is strong, witty, and unforgettable. Sully, played by Nikko Angelo Hinayo, is as well-rounded a character as Oona. Their sexual orientation is a small part of their personalities and not everything that they are.

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This balance is also maintained in the series' romance narratives. The show dedicates just as much time to the straight love triangle as it does to the queer story. Another thing worth mentioning is that it deals openly with discussions about first periods, sex, and relationships.

Another interesting part of the show is that the characters are being freed from the clutches of technology. This is because there is hardly any mobile phone network or Wi-Fi connection on this island. This causes everyone to spend time together. Conversations are deeper when one is not scrolling through social media. It recreates the experience of old teenage shows where people actually had to face each other instead of hiding behind a screen.

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Annie also finds herself torn between two men – Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), a calm local working at the marina, and Rory (Daniel Quinn-Toye), a charming, wealthy visitor who is spending his summer vacation in the small community. Fortunately, the love story stays away from clichés because there is no obvious bad guy in it.

The emotional centre of the series, though, is Annie's relationship with Ramona. They start as strangers with their fair share of bitterness and unresolved issues, but gradually grow closer in an authentic way.

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Performances and direction

The performances from the cast are excellent across the board. Ella Rubin steals the show as she switches effortlessly between her emotional and funny girl personality. She also has uncanny resemblances to Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts . However, the true standout performer is Amélie Hoeferle as Ramona. Amélie gives a performance filled with nerves and rage, which, as it unravels, reveals the wit and vulnerable side of Ramona. Jeffrey Dean Morgan once again delivers a heartfelt performance and one of the biggest reasons why one should tune in. The other cast members of Keen Ruffalo, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye and Bo Bragason leave their mark on the series.

The series itself is a collaboration of talents from different generations. It was created by Megan Park, and the showrunners include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. These two people are the creators of such popular teen shows as The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

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Another strong suit of Sterling Point lies in its exceptional ability to capture the essence of a summer vacation. The people in this show live in harmony while doing things like having boat or canoe rides to fetch regular day needs, travel from one place to another on speed boats, go cliff diving, and spending cosy nights near a campfire. The gorgeous landscapes of the Muskoka forests with crystal clear water create another character that is equally important as the main protagonists of the series.

The music also adds a lot to the experience. Along with an emotional original score by Jaco Caraco and Tyler Hilton, the soundtrack features several songs from Olivia Dean's 2025 album The Art of Loving. Tracks like Nice to Each Other and Man I Need blend seamlessly with the lakeside setting and give the series a warm, comforting mood.

Verdict

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Sterling Point works because it never feels like it's trying to be the next big teen phenomenon. Sidestepping the tired tropes that often plague the modern teen genre, it anchors itself in a beautifully grounded, emotionally intelligent narrative about kinship and the search for belonging.

Not every reveal lands perfectly, and a few plot points wrap up a little too conveniently. But the warmth of the writing, the sincerity of the performances and the beautiful summer setting make those flaws easy to forgive. By the end, the series leaves you with the same feeling as a memorable summer holiday—comforting, bittersweet and hard to let go of. As the summer draws to a close in Sterling Point, this trip to the lake is a beautifully atmospheric journey worth taking.