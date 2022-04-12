Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stranger Things 4 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and gang return to battle flying beasts and human-Demogorgon hybrid

The trailer of Stranger Things 4 was released on Tuesday. The trailer reveals that the gang is going to face their worst nightmares in the form of a human-Demogorgon hybrid.
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things 4.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of the fourth season of Stranger Things has finally released. The trailer gives a glimpse of a series of horrifying events that Eleven and her friends, Mike, Max, Dustin, Lucas and Will will face in the new season. The first part of the series will drop on Netflix on May 27 and Volume 2 of the fourth season will release on July 1 in English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Also Read: Stranger Things 4 teaser: Eleven's ‘best spring break ever’ in Hawkins features a 'massacre'. Watch

The trailer begins with a cryptic voice saying, “You've broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end.” Later, Maxine (played by Sadie Sink) is seen sitting next to her brother Billie Hangrove's (played by Dacre Montgomery) grave and saying how things have become worse after his death.

Later, Jim Hopper's (played by David Harbour) voice saying that he tried to locate the group and that a 'war is coming', can be heard in the background. A man is then seen telling Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) that without her, they can't win this war. The clip ends with a man saying, "you have lost." The trailer reveals that the gang is going to face their worst nightmare in the form of a human-Demogorgon hybrid.

In the third season of the show, Hawkins’ police chief Jim Hopper seemingly sacrificed his life to save the city. However, in the last episode it was hinted that he might be alive and taken captive. The trailer of the fourth season has now confirmed his presence.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Kreery and Sadie Sink.

