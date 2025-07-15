Stranger Things Season 5 teaser coming soon. When and where to watch?

The wait is finally over! Fans of Stranger Things around the world are thrilled as Netflix confirmed on Tuesday, July 15, that the first teaser for the fifth and final season of the science-fiction drama series will come out on Wednesday (July 16). “One last adventure begins. Teaser tomorrow,” the official X handle of Stranger Things posted. A new poster for Stranger Things 5(X/@Stranger_Things)

New poster

Ahead of the teaser, a new poster for Stranger Things 5 has come out, offering a slick callback to the past seasons of the series.

In the image, fans can witness Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie BobbyBrown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) riding bicycles. Behind them, people can see the landscape of Hawkins, Indiana, Parade magazine reported.

Vecna, essayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, heavily dominated the poster. The villain remained at the centerstage and terrorised the group during the fourth season of the series.

Notably, the last season came to an end with the Vecna’s plan to completely destroy the barrier that remained between the Upside Down as well as the real world coming to fruition. The barrier still seems broken in the new poster, featuring Vecna face in the red, smoky sky, as per The Wrap.

Stranger Things Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger with Eleven facing Vecna in the Upside Down. Max’s fate was uncertain, a storm had torn open Hawkins, and the town’s finale was shaping up to be even more intense.

Who all are back and what to expect?

Some of the top favourites that fans will get to see in Stranger Things Season 5 include Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Several fan rumors doing rounds indicate the teaser might reveal:

A new military base behind a big wall

Vecna returning through a portal

Possibly a new character named Derek

A tense scene on a school bus

Eleven in her Void wetsuit reaching for Max or Will

Troubled moments for Max, Lucas, Nancy, and others

Stranger Things Season 5 teaser: Schedule

As per the official announcement, the teaser for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things comes out on Wednesday, July 16. Fans can watch it on YouTube and official social media accounts of Netflix and Stranger Things.

Earlier, Netflix informed fans that the fifth season of the series will come out in batches, much like the fourth part.

The OTT giant unveils the first four episodes on November 26, followed by three others on Christmas (December 25). The finale of Stranger Things will be out on December 31.

FAQs:

1. Is there a trailer for Stranger Things season 5?

Not yet, the official teaser is set to release on July 16, 2025.

2. Is season 5 of Stranger Things coming?

Yes! Stranger Things Season 5 is the final season and will begin streaming in November this year.

3. Is Eleven from Stranger Things a boy or girl?

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is a girl in the show.