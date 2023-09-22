Sultan of Delhi trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy's series is steeped in Milan Luthria colours

Milan Luthria is back with another gangster drama, and this time, it's in a series format. Also, after helming typical Mumbai stories like Taxi No. 9211 (2006) and the Once Upon A Time franchise, Milan turns his attention to Delhi. The trailer of Sultan of Delhi features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and an ensemble cast steeped in signature Milan Luthria colours. (Also Read: Imran Khan says Akshay Kumar's forearms 'are as thick as my calves', calls Sonakshi Sinha 'devoid of self-importance')

The trailer shows Delhi of the 1960s, when Tahir's character channels ambition to rule over the capital city. He claims he derives his strength from the fact that his origin is from across the border and he relocated to Delhi after braving the odds, presumably from Pakistan during Partition.

The rest of the trailer paints a fascinating gangster world, with powerplay, mind games, ambition, betrayal, and guns. Mouni Roy also pops in, looking extremely glamorous. This series seems like it's to Delhi what Milan's 2010 gangster drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai was to Mumbai.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the 1999 action thriller Kachche Dhaage, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Manisha Koirala. He followed it up with films like the comedy thriller Taxi No. 9211, starring John Abraham and Nana Patekar, Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010), starring Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi, The Dirty Picture (2011), starring Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013), starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan, Baadshaho (2017), starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz and Emraan Hashmi, and most recently, Tadap (2021), starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, which also released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tahir was last seen in the Netflix India romantic crime thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein last year. Sultan of Delhi is also Mouni's OTT series debut. She was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's supernatural film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva last year.

Sultan of Delhi, also starring Nishant Dahiya, Harleen Sethi, Anupriya Goenka, and Vinay Pathak, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13.

