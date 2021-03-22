Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Sumeet Vyas: Glad that people are shedding their prejudices against OTTs
Sumeet Vyas: Glad that people are shedding their prejudices against OTTs

Sumeet Vyas, who has been a part of shows such as Permanent Roommates, Tripling, The Verdict andDark 7 White, says, now filmmakers are also able to experiment more because of the platform.
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Actor Sumeet Vyas feels the digital medium is a great avenue for smaller films that used to fizzle out amid big budget movies.

As the landscape of entertainment keeps on changing, actor Sumeet Vyas, one of the very few actors to have a tryst with the web, is happy to see how people are embracing the digital medium.

Talking about the change in perception, the actor says, “It’s great that it has happened. The whole belief system that the platform you work on decides how small or big a star you are, is not fair. It can be TV, stage or anything. Outside of India, we have Broadway stars who’re as big as movie stars. I’ve never believed in this system and I’m glad that people are shedding their prejudices.”

The 37-year-old, who has been a part of web shows such as Permanent Roommates, Tripling, The Verdict and Dark 7 White, notes that filmmakers now are able to experiment more because of the web platform.

“So many of your smaller films would get sandwiched and get an unfair treatment , not because they were bad, but because they couldn’t afford the number of screens. The fight would be with the bigger distributors and they’d fizzle out. So, thanks to the digital medium that’s a great avenue for these films,” he explains, adding that the OTT medium has opened up more opportunities for filmmakers and “they can be more freeing”.

Though the opportunities are bigger and wider for actors in this hyper digital age, Vyas feels the young people coming in should tread carefully.

“You need to have your reasons right. You need to know whether you want to be an actor or you want to be famous. You can get famous on social media, you don’t have to be an actor for that. You can just do makeup tutorials. If you want to act, then you look for good roles and great scripts. What essentially tends to happen for most people is that they start chasing the by-product first, which is fame. Then acting becomes one of the things that they’re doing,” he opines.

