Sumeet Vyas on OTT surge: Choose wisely, the idea is to not burn yourself out

As the entertainment sector comes under the radar of second wave of Covid-19 crisis with many shoots stalled, actors indisposed and cap on crowd on set, everyone is left wondering if the web space would take prominence again like last year and more content would be pushed on OTT platforms. Sumeet Vyas feels that even if that happens, as actors, one should be mindful of quality over quantity.

“That is more of the battle and an internal one. There is a lot of stuff that is being made on the web, so there are a lot more opportunities to work. It is very tempting that you can do something and then move on to something else. There is variety, and you want to do it all,” he continues, “Now, it is about how do you take breathing space and how you don’t get insecure that it is okay of you let some work go by.”

Vyas, who has majorly dabbled with the OTT space with projects such as Permanent Roommates, Tripling, The Verdict and Dark 7 White, admits that even he has the same thoughts and is fighting the same battle.

“The idea is to just breathe and take the time off and not burn yourself out. A lot of people ask me that you got famous very late in the day but that was never the goal. I am not here to work for a few years and go back somewhere. I am here to stay for a long time,” adds the actor.

With films getting postponed again, and possibility of some opting for a digital route would means that actors working primarily on OTT would be again competing with Bollywood stars.

But, Vyas is not worried about all of this. “It it is not that the shows or movies with stars have [always] done well. It is quite the opposite as most shows, which have done well, have been those which had absolutely no movie stars in them. The so-called A-listers — I don’t know what that means anymore. I don’t think that has borne any fruit, so I don’t see that as a problem,” he concludes.