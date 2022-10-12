Sumeet Vyas says Tripling 3 will be 'crisper', won't repeat mistakes from season 2: 'Hope it lands this time'

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar will be back as Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan in the third season of Tripling. The teaser and trailer of the new season promised more drama in the lives of the three siblings as they deal with their parents' decision to end their marriage and head out on a family trek in an attempt to stop them. Sumeet Vyas, who has written the screenplay and dialogues for the upcoming season of Tripling, just like the previous seasons, said that the new season will not repeat the mistakes made in the second season. Also Read| The siblings are back with more drama for next road trip. Watch Tripling 3 teaserThe first season of Tripling released simultaneously on TVF's streaming platform and YouTube in 2016, while the second came out on SonyLIV in 2019. The third season will premiere on ZEE5 on October 1 after a wait of over three years. Sumeet Vyas addressed the long gap between the two seasons, and more in this conversation with Hindustan Times.Sumeet shared that there were multiple reasons behind the delay, including his personal life as he welcomed son Ved with wife Ekta Kaul. But the most prominent reason was that they did not have a story to tell. He said, "One, we were busy doing a lot of other things, and secondly, we didn't have much to say. We didn't want to make a season just because it's a popular franchise and cash in on it. It's not the way I function, or TVF functions. Then Covid happened, and I welcomed a kid as well. And it only helps, when we revisit it. By the time I came up with the third season's core idea, I discussed it with Arunabh (TVF founder), and he was very happy. By then even we were itching to make it and that's always a good sign. We waited for it for so long and now we really have a story that we want to tell."While the first season of Tripling was released to rave reviews and garnered a cult following, the second season got mixed reviews with many saying it did not have the magic or the perfect situational comedy like its previous season. Sumeet said that he and the writing team used feedback from critics and viewers while writing the third season.He said, "We learn from our mistakes, which is why I don't feel the need to play it safe, I hate that. If we don't experiment or try new things here, what's the point of being in this profession? The second season, we tried a bunch of things, some worked, some didn't and that's fine we've learned from those mistakes. And we have tried to imply our learnings in the third season and tried to keep things crisper and more to the point. Let's hope it lands this time."The third season of Tripling will focus more on Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan's parents Chinmay and Charu, played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel. Sumeet shared that the parents in the show have always been his favourites, but he could not succeed in bringing them to the forefront in the last two seasons. Sumeet, who aspires to be a parent like 'unrealistically open' Chinmay and Charu in his real life, said they have finally been able to give the parents a bigger role this time.

The viewers of Tripling season 2 will remember a scene, where Chitvan lights a firecracker in the principal's office after taking two puffs of cigarettes. Sumeet recounted a similar real-life story during one of his TEDx talks, revealing that the scene was inspired by his real life. Asked if the third season too will contain such references from his personal life, the actor shared that there are many, including the storyline about the parents.He said, "Two things I wanted to address in season 3, in this realm. One was that this generation of kids, myself included, feel that we are very open and receptive, and our parents are a little stuck up. But if you come to think of it, it's the other way around. They have adapted so much. They are being okay with a lot of things that make them uncomfortable, but they do that for us. The least we can do is understand when they expect something out of us."Sumeet assured that more focus on the parents would not compromise the sibling banter and bonding that is the crux of the show. He said, "The show cannot be made without that. That is the show. This is a catalyst – what their parents are doing. But how they respond to it, how do they come to terms with it, how do they stop their parents, or were the parents just lying to them so they could put some sense into the kids, that's the show. I don't think there's a single scene in which the three are not there. Generally what happens during filming is 'I don't have a scene today, so I will rest,' but there was no such thing. Everyday, everybody was present."

Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in the poster for Tripling 3.

The actor also opened up about some of the crazy experiences they had while filming for the third season. While battling tough and unpredictable weather conditions was a major issue, the motorcycle with the sidecar that has a significant role this season made the tripling fear for their lives. Turns out, Sumeet was not just acting when his character Chandan complained about the condition of the vehicle.Sumeet recalled, "It had no brakes, no alignment. So it would just go anywhere. If you are riding straight and the road turns, the bike turns. You have to bear the weight of three people on the motorcycle all the time, and we were shooting on an actual winding road in the hills. And you know how people drive on those roads, the regular Innova waalas, so we were like 'are baap re, aaj gaya. Tino tripling saath mein hi nipat jaayenge, aisa lag raha hai (I am done today. All three of the tripling will be dead in one go).'

