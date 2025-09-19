Sunil Grover hilariously recreates Akshay Kumar's anti-smoking PSA with OG Nandu, fans hail his chameleon act. Watch

As The Great India Kapil Show wraps up its third season, the finale promises to be a grand affair, graced by the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. To build the hype, Netflix recently dropped a teaser of the finale episode, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. A teaser showcases Sunil Grover's spoof of a classic anti-smoking ad, with the original actor Ajay Singh Pal making a surprise appearance, delighting fans.

Sunil Grover recreates anti-smoking PSA

In the teaser, Sunil Grover impersonates Akshay Kumar in a hilarious spoof of the anti-smoking PSA that used to play in Indian theatres before every movie. But what took fans by complete surprise was the appearance of the original Nandu actor, Ajay Singh Pal, making it a full-circle moment.

For those who remember, the original PSA featured Akshay Kumar encountering a man named Nandu outside a hospital, smoking a cigarette. Akshay delivers a powerful line telling Nandu to use that cigarette money to buy sanitary pads for his wife, turning the light-hearted setup into a strong public health message. The ad ran for over six years in Indian theatres until it was discontinued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in October 2024.

In the recreated skit, Sunil rides up on a bicycle, mirroring Akshay's original entry, and spots Nandu waiting outside a shopping area. This time, Nandu’s wife is inside a Duty-Free store, shopping, which is the new “aurton wali bimari” (women’s illness).

Nandu tells Sunil he’s in a hurry because he needs to pee. Sunil, staying in character as Akshay, hits back with the hilarious punchline: “Herogiri su su karne mein nahi hai, balki biwi ke bags uthane mein hai” (Heroism isn’t in going for a pee, but in carrying your wife’s shopping bags).

Nandu doesn’t hold back either, responding with a frustrated, sarcastic outburst: “Kya paaj, kabhi kehte ho phu phu mat karo, ab keh rahe ho su su mat karo, arey pathri ho jaegi mujhe, aap ke chakkar mein jeeb aur jal gayi meri” (What’s this, brother? First, you said don’t puff [smoke], now you’re saying don’t pee. I’ll get kidney stones! Because of you, even my tongue and soul are burnt!)

About The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

Season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show was a star-studded spectacle, featuring a dazzling lineup of celebrities from Bollywood, the music industry, and even international entertainment. The show welcomed superstars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal, to name a few. The season also saw the return of fan-favourite comedians like Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Adding an international flavour, K-pop star Jackson Wang made a special appearance.