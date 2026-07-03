Sunil Pal claims he turned down 25 lakh from Samay Raina to feature on India's Got Latent; takes dig at Alia Bhatt

Comedian Sunil Pal has not masked his criticism of Samay Raina in the past, and he was no different when he spoke to the paparazzi recently. Alia Bhatt, who featured on India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, got caught in the crossfire. Sunil even claimed that he turned down an offer of ₹25 lakh to appear on the show.

Sunil Pal on Samay Raina and Alia Bhatt

Sunil Pal has been openly critical of Samay Raina in the past.

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Sunil spoke to the paparazzi about Samay and Raina. He claimed that he turned down an offer to be on the show. “No, he had spoken to me and said he would give me ₹25 lakh. I said I wouldn’t cuss. He said, don’t do it, but we would be doing that,” said the comedian.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about Alia’s appearance on the show, he joked, “Jahan jahan hai Alia, wahan wahan hai gaaliyan. Bajado taaliyan. Warna sapne main aayega Vijay Mallya. (Wherever there’s Alia, there are cuss words. Now, clap or Vijay Mallya will appear in your dreams).” When Sunil Pal, Samay Raina exchanged digs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about Alia’s appearance on the show, he joked, “Jahan jahan hai Alia, wahan wahan hai gaaliyan. Bajado taaliyan. Warna sapne main aayega Vijay Mallya. (Wherever there’s Alia, there are cuss words. Now, clap or Vijay Mallya will appear in your dreams).” When Sunil Pal, Samay Raina exchanged digs {{/usCountry}}

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On the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay revived his ‘aap brush kyun nahi karte?’ (Why don’t you brush) joke he had once made on Sunil. It reignited the long-running feud between them. In a video which also featured Jay Verma, the comedian had a witty comeback.

Sunil fired off a sharp punchline aimed at the comedian and said, “Bhai, main brush nahi karta hoon tune aisa mujhe bola tha na? Par Samay Raina tu toh brush karta hai, tere muh se itni gandagi kyun nikalti hai bhai?” (You told me I don't brush my teeth, right? But you actually do brush yours—so why does such filth come out of your mouth, man?)

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Their feud dates back to last year, when Sunil was openly critical of the language used on India’s Got Latent. He suggested that Samay should learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Samay later hit back during his comeback stand-up special, Still Alive, claiming that Kapil Sharma himself wanted to appear on India's Got Latent while calling Sunil "insecure" and “frustrated.”

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India’s Got Latent

Alia and Sharvari recently appeared on India’s Got Latent to promote their recent film, Alpha. The show immediately went viral after its release, and the behind-the-scenes moments released later also became widely popular on social media. Alpha was released in theatres on Friday.